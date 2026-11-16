Lost Frequencies, Farhan Akhtar to headline Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 in Goa

Royal Enfield has announced the artist line-up and activities for Motoverse 2026, with Belgian electronic music producer Lost Frequencies set to headline the three-day motorcycling and music festival in Goa. The event will take place from November 27 to 29 at Hilltop, bringing together music performances, riding experiences, motorsport competitions and community activities.

Lost Frequencies, whose real name is Félix De Laet, is known for tracks such as Are You With Me, Reality and Where Are You Now, his collaboration with Calum Scott. The Belgian DJ and producer has performed at international music festivals including Tomorrowland, Coachella and Lollapalooza. He will take the stage on November 28 as part of the MotoSonic Main Stage line-up.

The festival will also feature Indian electronic music duo Tech Panda x Kenzani, who will perform a specially curated live set on the final day. Other performers across the three days include Farhan Akhtar, Sanjith Hegde, Lifafa, Reble, The Think Floydian and Aksomaniac.

The MotoSonic Main Stage will host Aksomaniac, Sanjith Hegde and Farhan Akhtar on November 27. The following day will feature MHR with EFY, AMANI, KL10, EMZIII and EKAN, along with Reble and Lost Frequencies. The final day will see performances by The Think Floydian, Lifafa LIVE and Tech Panda x Kenzani LIVE.

The Community Stage will feature a separate line-up of homegrown artists. The Sarah Black, Donn Bhat and OG Shez will perform on the opening day, followed by Salt Rock, Farhan Khan and Komorebi featuring Goya on November 28. Rushaki, Curtain Blue and Suggahunny will close the Community Stage programme on November 29.

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Riding experiences and motorsport activities at Motoverse 2026

Apart from music, Motoverse 2026 will host several riding and motorsport activities. The Slide School Cup India will bring flat-track racing to the event, while Himalayan Spirit will test participants' adventure riding skills. Visitors can also experience Slide School, Drift School and the GRRR Stunt Show.

The event will also host the Malle London MotoPolo Championship, which will bring a different format of competitive motorcycling to the festival. MotoShambles will feature a series of challenges, including a trials course, Assembly Wars, Silent Sprint and Maze Chase.

Motoverse will extend beyond Hilltop, with a series of rides planned across Goa. These include the Bike Shed x Royal Enfield Motoverse Tour, Malle Mile Ride, Ride and Recon with Major Arjun Galoth, Ride & Surf and Ride & Yoga. Participants can also explore destinations such as Mayem Lake and Fontainhas through organised rides.

Workshops, conversations and community activities

MotoReel will bring together people and organisations associated with motorcycle culture for discussions and storytelling sessions. The line-up includes motorcycle historians Adil and Gordon May, Indian motorsport rider CS Santosh, and representatives from global motorcycle culture brands such as Bike Shed, Deus Ex Machina and Malle London.

The festival will also feature a range of activities beyond motorcycling. Visitors can participate in cocktail-making sessions, coconut painting and drum circles, along with workshops in Capoeira, Kalaripayattu and MMA self-defence. Community activities such as Moto Panja, Grip Grid and the Cleanest Bike Competition will also return. MotoPaw will offer a dedicated space for visitors bringing their pets.

The 2026 edition of Motoverse comes as Royal Enfield marks 125 years of motorcycling. The manufacturer is positioning the festival as a gathering for riders, artists and enthusiasts, with three days of activities aimed at celebrating different aspects of motorcycling culture.

Registrations for Royal Enfield Motoverse 2026 are open through the company's official website.

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