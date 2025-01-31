New traffic rule in Gurugram: Vehicles to be seized for pending traffic challan

The Gurugram Traffic Police has warned of strict action for those who evade paying traffic challan for too long. In a new move to resolve pending traffic challan, the police has spelled out new traffic rule that could lead to seizing of vehicles as well. The cops have said that outstanding traffic challan for more than 90 days will attract this punishment. The move comes after Gurugram Traffic Police issued more than 27 lakh challans in 2024 worth ₹15.17 crore.

The Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a new order on Thursday after a meeting between the city's traffic police officials. Virender Vij, DCP Traffic in Gurugram, said that all officials will inform people in their respective jurisdictions that any driver who has pending challan for traffic rule violations is required to pay the fine within 90 days. The Gurugram Police had issued challans worth ₹50 crore in the past 12 months, most of which are be collected through courts or through online payments.

Explaining the new traffic rule in Gurugram, Vij said, “During re-checking of vehicles, if the challan payment is found outstanding after 90 days, the vehicle can be detained under Section 167(8) of the Motor Vehicles Act. The last date for payment of all past outstanding challans has been set as 10.02.2025. Therefore, people are advised to clear their outstanding challans before 10.02.2025." On an average, Gurugram Police issues around 4,500 traffic challans every day. Police hopes the new traffic rule will not only encourage traffic violators to settle challan in time but also reduce workload on courts.

How to pay traffic challan in Gurugram?

Usually Gurugram Police accept traffic challans through cash or cards. In 2023, the police also launched a virtual online app to issue challans to traffic violators. Now, vehicle owners can pay traffic challan in Gurugram through online platforms like Paytm, UPI or other modes.

How to pay traffic challan through UPI?

Paying traffic challan through apps like Paytm involves a simple process. After opening the Paytm Mobile application, one can head to the Recharge and Pay Bills option. Among several options, this also includes a section called challan with separate sub-sections for various traffic police departments.

Once selecting the required police department one can fill in the challan details like challan number or ID and vehicle registration details before checking the exact amount that needs to be paid. When selecting the mode of payment, which also includes Debit Card, Credit Card and Net Banking options, one will be able to select options like Paytm Wallet, Paytm Postpaid or UPI too. Some of the payments could also include cash benefits from Paytm.

Traffic violations in Gurugram:

Traffic rule violations like riding without helmets, wrong-side driving, lane changing, drunk driving and over-speeding topped the list of offences in Gurugram in 2024. More than 1.74 lakh challans were issued for wrong-side driving this year, a massive surge compared to only 40,254 issued in 2023. Drunk driving cases also increased in the city with 25,968 cases in 2024 compared to 5,452 cases last year. Traffic rule violations like over-speeding has also seen an increase compared to 2023. More than 17,122 people were issued challans this year compared to 3,266 in 2023. Riding without helmets was the most common traffic rule violation by two-wheeler riders last year.

