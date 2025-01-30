Delhi Pollution: Own a petrol BS3 or a diesel BS4 vehicle? GRAP III restrictions again

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) in National Capital Region re-imposed GRAP stage 3 restrictions in Delhi on January 29, 2025. The action was taken after the sharp rise in pollution. According to the official statement, this rise has been credited to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

BS3 petrol and BS4 diesel cars banned

Under Stage 3, the use of BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel cars (4-wheelers) is restricted in Delhi and nearby NCR districts. Persons with disabilities are exempt. Stage 3 also bans non-essential diesel-operated medium goods vehicles with BS-IV or older standards in Delhi. Flouting these regulations may attract a fine of up to ₹20,000 from the Traffic Police.

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated sharply amid calm winds, smoggy situation and low mixing height with the 24-average AQI rising to 365 at 4 pm prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement these curbs under the Graded Action Response Plan (GRAP).

Additionally, the GRAP Stage 3 restrictions also entail a ban on non-essential construction work. Students attending classes up to grade 5 are required to shift to hybrid mode under these restrictions as well. Parents and students have the option to choose online education wherever available.

During winters, the Delhi-NCR region enforces restrictions under GRAP, which categories air quality into four stages – Stage I (Poor AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe AQI 401-450) and Stage IV (Severe Plus AQI above 450).

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, combined with vehicle emissions, paddy-straw burning, firecrackers, and other local pollution sources, lead to hazardous air quality levels in Delhi-NCR during winters.

(With inputs from PTI)

