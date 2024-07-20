Maruti Suzuki briefly halts production due to global IT outage

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems and production and despatch operations halted briefly.

The company, however, said it has been able to resume operations.

"A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

The car market leader further said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".

"The company has been able to resume its operations now," Maruti Suzuki said, adding, it does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.

Microsoft users globally, including several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

There have been reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

