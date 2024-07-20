HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Maruti Suzuki Briefly Halts Production Due To Global It Outage

Maruti Suzuki briefly halts production due to global IT outage

By: PTI
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2024, 08:25 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Maruti Suzuki had to briefly halt the production and dispatch of their vehicles due to the global IT outage.
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India. (REUTERS)
The logo of Maruti Suzuki India Limited is pictured on a car parked outside a showroom in New Delhi, India.

Auto major Maruti Suzuki India on Friday said it was partly affected by the global outage of Microsoft systems and production and despatch operations halted briefly.

The company, however, said it has been able to resume operations.

"A global IT issue affected several companies across several countries today. This problem was encountered in our company also," Maruti Suzuki India said in a regulatory filing.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Maruti Suzuki Fronx (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Fronx
Engine Icon1197.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.51 - 13.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Maruti Suzuki Fronx Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Fronx EV
₹ 12 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Xuv 3xo (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.49 - 15.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
Engine Icon1497 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 8 - 15.80 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Honda Wr-v 2024 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Honda WR-V 2024
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8 - 10 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
Engine Icon1199.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 6.13 - 10.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

The car market leader further said it immediately initiated precautionary and remedial measures "and production/despatch operations were briefly halted".

"The company has been able to resume its operations now," Maruti Suzuki said, adding, it does not anticipate any material impact of this incident on its performance.

Also Read : Updated Maruti Suzuki eVX electric SUV concept to debut at Tokyo Mobility Show

Microsoft users globally, including several in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services.

There have been reports of disruptions in functioning of several airlines, banks, media outlets worldwide.

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2024, 08:25 AM IST
TAGS: Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.