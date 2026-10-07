Indian Racing Festival rounds 4 and 5 to be held at Buddh International Circuit

The Indian Racing Festival (IRF) will bring its 2026 championship to Buddh International Circuit (BIC) for the first time, with the Greater Noida venue hosting two rounds before the season ends on the streets of Navi Mumbai.

BIC will host Rounds 4 and 5 of the F4 Indian Championship and Indian Racing League on October 31-November 1 and November 28-29. The move marks the return of FIA-level racing to the circuit after a 13-year break. BIC was previously the venue for the Formula 1 Indian Grand Prix.

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The IRF's appearance at the circuit gives both championships a permanent track for two consecutive events as the 2026 season enters its latter stages. The F4 Indian Championship is part of the FIA single-seater pathway and is aimed at developing young racing talent. The Indian Racing League, meanwhile, features Indian and international drivers in a gender-neutral format.

Navi Mumbai to host finale

The championship will then move to a new 3.69 km street circuit near Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai for the December 5-6 finale. The event will run as a night race, with the track set to host the championship under artificial lighting.

It will be the IRF's second night race after the series held its first such event in Chennai in 2024. Unlike the permanent BIC venue, the Navi Mumbai event will take racing into an urban environment.

RPPL Chairman and Managing Director Akhilesh Reddy said, “The Buddh International Circuit and Navi Mumbai are two developments that we have envisioned for a long time, and after all the hard work that has gone into bringing them together, we are delighted to finally share them with our fans."

“Bringing the Festival to BIC and taking the season finale to the streets of Navi Mumbai represents another important step in expanding the following for motorsport in the country. We believe these developments can help take Indian motorsport to a wider audience and contribute to our ambition of establishing India as a true motorsport hub", he added.

Chennai round next

Before BIC, the 2026 season heads to Madras International Circuit in Chennai on October 22-23. The event will feature Round 3 of the F4 Indian Championship and the Indian Racing League's season opener.

The F4 championship has already completed two rounds at Kari Motor Speedway in Coimbatore. Aris Kyriakou leads the standings with 93 points, ahead of Luviwe Sambudla on 88. Kyriakou recorded two second-place finishes and a win in Round 1, while Sambudla won two races in Round 2. Bhuvan Bonu won the remaining race. The BIC and Navi Mumbai rounds will be streamed live on JioHotstar and Star Sports.

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