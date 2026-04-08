Honda two-wheelers records 1 crore two-wheeler sales in East India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has reached a cumulative sales milestone of 1 crore units in the eastern part of the country, underlining the region’s growing importance for the company. This milestone has come over years of consistent demand across states such as West Bengal, Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and the north-eastern region.

The markets have gradually become a key part of HMSI’s overall sales mix, with two-wheelers continuing to be a primary mode of transport for daily use. Cities such as Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati have played a central role in this growth. West Bengal and Bihar, in particular, remain among the strongest contributors. Demand trends in these regions are shaped by practical mobility needs, along with increasing first-time ownership and upgrading buyers.

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Product mix and demand trends

HMSI’s portfolio has supported this expansion across segments. Scooters like the Activa and Dio continue to see consistent demand, while motorcycles such as the Shine 125 and SP125 contribute significantly to volumes. The brand’s mix of commuter-focused models has aligned well with regional requirements.

Network and customer reach

A wide sales and service network has supported this growth. HMSI operates more than 1,200 touchpoints in the eastern region, helping improve accessibility and after-sales support. This reach has enabled the company to maintain consistent engagement with customers across varied geographies.

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Outlook and expansion

The company’s continued growth in the region is supported by factors such as product reliability, resale value and brand trust. Alongside its ICE portfolio, HMSI has also entered the electric segment with models like the Activa e: and QC1. Going forward, the focus remains on strengthening reach and meeting evolving customer expectations.

Commenting on the milestone, Mutsuo Usui, Director of Sales & Marketing at Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The 10 million sales milestone in the East region reflects how deeply our products are integrated into the everyday mobility needs of customers across diverse markets. The accelerated growth in recent years highlights the increasing confidence in our portfolio and the strength of our network across metros as well as emerging towns. As we move ahead, our focus will remain on expanding accessibility, strengthening customer experience and driving the next phase of growth across the region."

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