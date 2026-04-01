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Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Two Wheelers Closes Fy26 With 63.69 Lakh Units, March Sales Surge 29%

Honda two-wheelers closes FY26 with 63.69 lakh units, March sales surge 29%

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2026, 16:54 pm
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  • Honda two-wheelers posts 63.69 lakh units in FY26 with 9% growth, March sales surge 29 per cent year-on-year.

2025 Honda Shine 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded total sales of 5,49,145 units in March 2026, closing FY26 with 63.69 lakh units overall.
2025 Honda Shine 125
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India recorded total sales of 5,49,145 units in March 2026, closing FY26 with 63.69 lakh units overall.
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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) wrapped up the financial year on a strong note, posting total sales of 63,69,504 units in FY26 (April 2025–March 2026), a 9 per cent jump over the previous fiscal year. The numbers reflect the steady momentum that the Japanese two-wheeler giant managed to sustain through the year despite a mixed macro environment.

March 2026 alone saw HMSI dispatch 5,49,145 units, a healthy 29 per cent year-on-year growth over March 2025. Domestic sales for the month came in at 5,12,303 units, while exports accounted for 36,842 units.

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Full-year breakdown

For the full fiscal, domestic sales stood at 57,49,275 units and exports at 6,20,229 units. HMSI attributed the performance to improving market sentiment, a well-rounded product lineup, and its expansive network of over 7,000 customer touchpoints spread across the country.

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March vs February

Compared to February 2026, when HMSI posted 5,67,351 units with a 34 per cent year-on-year jump, March does show a slight sequential dip. Domestic volumes held largely steady, 5,12,303 units in March against 5,13,190 in February, but exports took a notable step back, falling from 54,161 units to 36,842 units. That export softness accounts for most of the month-on-month difference, while the home market remained essentially flat.

Holding its ground against rivals

At 63.69 lakh units for the full year, HMSI comfortably outpaced TVS Motor Company and closed the gap further on the segment. The scale of Honda's volumes, driven by consistent performers across its scooter and commuter motorcycle range, continues to put pressure on both TVS and Hero MotoCorp to match its pace through the year.

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What's next

With a new fiscal year underway, all eyes will be on whether HMSI can push past the 65-lakh mark in FY27. The company has signalled continued investment in its product portfolio and after-sales infrastructure, suggesting it has no intention of easing off the throttle anytime soon.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2026, 16:54 pm IST
TAGS: honda motorcycle & scooter india honda

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