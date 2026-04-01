Honda two-wheelers closes FY26 with 63.69 lakh units, March sales surge 29%

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) wrapped up the financial year on a strong note, posting total sales of 63,69,504 units in FY26 (April 2025–March 2026), a 9 per cent jump over the previous fiscal year. The numbers reflect the steady momentum that the Japanese two-wheeler giant managed to sustain through the year despite a mixed macro environment.

March 2026 alone saw HMSI dispatch 5,49,145 units, a healthy 29 per cent year-on-year growth over March 2025. Domestic sales for the month came in at 5,12,303 units, while exports accounted for 36,842 units.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Honda CB350 348.36 cc 348.36 cc 42.17 kmpl 42.17 kmpl ₹ 1.97 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda SP160 162.71 cc 162.71 cc 50 kmpl 50 kmpl ₹ 1.13 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda NX500 471 cc 471 cc 27.78 kmpl 27.78 kmpl ₹ 6.33 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Honda NT1100 1084 cc 1084 cc ₹ 1.70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Honda PCX160 156.0 cc 156.0 cc 40.0 kmpl 40.0 kmpl ₹ 1.20 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Honda NX200 184.4 cc 184.4 cc 35 kmpl 35 kmpl ₹ 1.56 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Full-year breakdown

For the full fiscal, domestic sales stood at 57,49,275 units and exports at 6,20,229 units. HMSI attributed the performance to improving market sentiment, a well-rounded product lineup, and its expansive network of over 7,000 customer touchpoints spread across the country.

Also Read : Honda Activa, Dio, Shine, CB350 Drive Growth by 45% in December 2025

March vs February

Compared to February 2026, when HMSI posted 5,67,351 units with a 34 per cent year-on-year jump, March does show a slight sequential dip. Domestic volumes held largely steady, 5,12,303 units in March against 5,13,190 in February, but exports took a notable step back, falling from 54,161 units to 36,842 units. That export softness accounts for most of the month-on-month difference, while the home market remained essentially flat.

Holding its ground against rivals

At 63.69 lakh units for the full year, HMSI comfortably outpaced TVS Motor Company and closed the gap further on the segment. The scale of Honda's volumes, driven by consistent performers across its scooter and commuter motorcycle range, continues to put pressure on both TVS and Hero MotoCorp to match its pace through the year.

Also Read : 5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125

What's next

With a new fiscal year underway, all eyes will be on whether HMSI can push past the 65-lakh mark in FY27. The company has signalled continued investment in its product portfolio and after-sales infrastructure, suggesting it has no intention of easing off the throttle anytime soon.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: