Honda says electric vehicles are ‘Thick and Heavy’. Can 'Honda 0' be a solution?

Honda has boldly tagged other EVs as ‘thick and heavy’ in a recent video uploaded on it's YouTube channel. “Our vision does not align with this concept," proclaims the voiceover in the video. Honda recently released a brand video for it's global EV portfolio with a focus on three important words - ‘Thin, Light and Wise’.

Honda calls its electric portfolio ‘Honda 0’. The Japanese car manufacturer revealed its concept vehicles from the EV portfolio earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024. They showcased two models including Saloon (sedan) and a Space-Hub (SUV).

Honda 0: Core theme

Honda has five core themes that it will focus on for its 0 vision including - Design that embodies the future and is sustainable, ADAS which ensures safety, IoT and connected technologies including the use of AI, Joy of driving while feeling in unity with the vehicle and great electric efficiency and performance.

Honda 0: Design

The car maker's flagship EV concept, the Saloon, received the ‘Red Dot: Best of the Best 2024’ award. The key highlights of the design include a single character line rising from the front and going all the way to the rear end of the model. A low and wide design strategy is implemented. There is a single side glass panel spanning the whole side-window area and the shape narrows down toward the side sills.

The other concept, the Space-Hub, was also named a Red Dot winner in the same competition. The concept model showcases the brand's ‘Man maximum, machine minimum concept’. Based on the ‘Thin, Light and Wise’ approach, the Space-Hub aims to offer users a flexible space that can adapt to the needs of a user and one that becomes a hub connecting people to people and people to society.

