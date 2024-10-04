Over 27,000 Tesla Cybertrucks recalled in US, the fifth callback within a year

Tesla said on Thursday it would recall more than 27,000 Cybertrucks in the United States due to delayed rear-view camera images that could impair driver visibility and increase crash risks.

This is the fifth recall issued by Tesla for 2024 Cybertruck models since January. Tesla is issuing a software update to address the latest issue.

The latest recall affects most U.S. Cybertrucks and is the biggest one of the five for the electric truck this year. Tesla issued a recall in April to fix a loose accelerator pedal pad and another in June over issues with windshield wipers and exterior trim.

The electric-vehicle maker started deliveries of the Cybertruck in November 2023 after a two-year delay due to production problems and battery-supply constraints. Tesla has not disclosed Cybertruck production or delivery numbers.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk launched the Blade Runner-inspired truck to refresh the company's aging lineup amid slowing EV demand.

Issues with the model are closely watched by investors due to the resources Tesla has invested in its development.

The automaker said the Cybertruck's system in the affected vehicles might not complete a shutdown process before it is commanded to boot up, resulting in a delay in displaying the rear-view image.

Tesla said it has 45 warranty claims and four field reports that may be related to recall issue but no reports of collisions, fatalities or injuries related to the issue.

The image may not appear within two seconds of placing the vehicle in reverse, and the display may appear blank for up to six to eight seconds when the vehicle is shifted into reverse, Tesla said in a report with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

