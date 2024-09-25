Kim Kardashian's modified and wrapped Tesla Cybertruck

One of the latest additions to Kim Kardashian’s extensive collection of luxury cars is the Tesla Cybertruck, and unlike the average electric car owner, the US celebrity and socialite has gone as far as modifying it and giving it a custom paint job. With this, Kardashian becomes one of the very few people to have their Tesla Cybertrucks painted over. The radically-designed all-electric truck joins the celeb’s fleet of custom Maybachs, Range Rovers, and Cadillacs.

Although there have been several Cybertruck owners who have wrapped their trucks in a specific body colour, there are very few individuals who have gone as far as giving theirs a full-blown paint job. This is due to stainless steel being difficult to paint over. Kim Kardashian however, went ahead and decided to have the entire car painted grey, in similar fashion to most of the cars in her garage(s).

The entire vehicle has been painted to achieve this distinctively matte grey shade, a detour from the truck's standard stainless steel exterior. While a regular Cybertruck features black wheel arch cladding, side skirts, and bumpers, Kardashian has hers painted grey all over to match the body colour. To complement the new paint job, Kardashian has also equipped her Cybertruck with a set of 26-inch Forgiato Travis Scott forged wheels.

Tesla Cybertruck: Key highlights and variants

Built since 2013, the Tesla Cybertruck is a battery-electric medium duty vehicle that can carry or tow significantly large payloads. The Cybertruck can tow about 5,000 kg and has a driving range of approximately 550 kilometers. Tesla offers the Cybertruck in three configurations: Cyberbeast, All-Wheel Drive, and Rear-Wheel Drive.

Tesla Cybertruck: Performance

The Tesla Cybertruck can go from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and it makes 845 bhp with a range of 484 km on a single charge.

The Cyberbeast model can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 2.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 209 kmph. It produces 845 bhp, can tow approximately 5,000 kg and is limited to a single-charge range of 484 km.

The AWD variant comes with lower performance, limited to 600 bhp, but it retains the maximum driving range of 550 km while maintaining maximum towing capability. The RWD version will have a driving range of 400 km and a towing capability of 3,400 kg. It is expected to be ready in 2025.

Tesla Cybertruck: Design and utility

Tesla's Cybertruck concept was unveiled in 2019, and since then, the company has maintained its unconventional but minimalist style. With its sharp angular bodywork and clear stainless steel panels that almost reflect the car's surroundings, the Cybertruck resembles something out of a science fiction novel. The truck has a six-foot-long bed in the back that comes with a motorised cover and integrated 120V and 240V outlets. Tesla advertises the truck with the idea that it can light up a house with 11.5 kW of power.

Kim Kardashian's luxury fleet

Kim Kardashian has been reported to posses an extensive fleet of high-end luxury cars and is quite fond of customising them. One of her Rolls-Royce Ghosts is valued at $400,000 and features a commissioned frosted crystal ornament, instead of the usual silver version. Kardashian reportedly has a soft spot for the Mercedes Maybach line of cars and owns a 2022 GLS 600 and a 2022 S580.

