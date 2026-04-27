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Cars & Bikes Auto News Honda Bigwing Rolls Out Summer Service Camp With Discounts On Maintenance

Honda BigWing rolls out Summer Service Camp with discounts on maintenance

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 27 Apr 2026, 09:20 am
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  • Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is hosting a Summer Service Camp from April 24 to April 30, 2026, for BigWing customers, offering discounts on services and consumables to enhance motorcycle performance and longevity during the summer heat.

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Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has announced a Summer Service Camp for its BigWing customers, offering a range of benefits aimed at keeping motorcycles in optimal condition during the peak summer season. The limited-period initiative will be conducted from April 24 to April 30, 2026, across participating BigWing dealerships in India.

With soaring temperatures during Indian summers putting added stress on engines, lubricants and other critical components, the service camp is designed to promote preventive maintenance while also reducing ownership costs. Honda aims to ensure that riders continue to experience consistent performance, improved efficiency and enhanced comfort despite harsh weather conditions.

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As part of the campaign, customers can avail several discounts on essential services and consumables. These include a 10 per cent discount on labour charges, along with 5 per cent discounts on spare parts, engine oil and washing services. Additionally, paid services are being offered at a 5 per cent discount, making it a well-rounded package for routine servicing needs.

Honda is also emphasising convenience through its MyHonda India digital platform, which allows customers to schedule service appointments in advance. This helps reduce waiting time at workshops and enables a more seamless service experience for BigWing customers.

The promotional material on social media highlights participation from Honda BigWing, New Railway Road, Gurugram, although similar camps are expected to be organised at multiple BigWing outlets nationwide. We would suggest that you reach out to your nearest authorised Honda BigWing service centre, and they'll be able to confirm whether they are running the same camp or not.

Seasonal service camps such as this play a crucial role in maintaining vehicle health, especially in extreme climates. Regular inspections, fluid replacements and timely servicing can significantly enhance motorcycle longevity, safety and overall riding experience for customers. So, it is advisable that customers take advantage of such camps and offers, especially if they use their motorcycle a lot.

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First Published Date: 27 Apr 2026, 09:20 am IST
TAGS: Honda CB350 Hness CB350 CB350 RS

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