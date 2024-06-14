HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto News Four Injured As Drunk Youth Rams Suv Into Barricade In Pune

Four injured as drunk youth rams SUV into barricade in Pune

By: PTI
| Updated on: 14 Jun 2024, 13:56 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Police said the injuries of the victims are non-life threatening and they are being treated in a hospital. The incident comes to light after the much-
...
Accident
Image used only for representational purpose
Accident
Image used only for representational purpose

Four persons were injured after one wheel of an SUV, driven by a drunk 21-year-old, came off following an accident and hit an auto in Pune, an official said on Friday. The incident took place at Jagtap Dairy Chowk in the Pimpri Chinchwad area, he said. Police said the injuries of the victims are non-life threatening and they are being treated in a hospital.

“It is a drunk-driving case and a case has been registered against the driver," the official said.

Citing preliminary information, he said that the young man at the wheel lost control of the vehicle which hit a barricade.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Porsche 911 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 911
Engine Icon3745.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1.64 - 3.08 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Taycan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Taycan
BatteryCapacity Icon93.4 kwh Range Icon302 km
₹ 1.50 - 2.10 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Macan (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Macan
Engine Icon2995 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Cayenne (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Cayenne
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche Panamera (HT Auto photo)
Porsche Panamera
Engine Icon3996.0 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 1.44 - 2.71 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Porsche 718 (HT Auto photo)
Porsche 718
Engine Icon3995.0 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹85.46 Lakhs - 1.64 Cr
Compare
View Offers

A wheel came off the SUV (Sports Utility Vehicle) due to the impact and hit an autorickshaw. Four persons travelling in the auto were injured," said Vishal Hire, assistant commissioner of police from Pimpri Chinchwad.

The man has been booked under the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act, he said.

About a month ago, two techies were killed after a Porsche driven by a 17-year-old minor, who the police claim was drunk, rammed the vehicle into a two-wheeler in Pune’s Kalyani Nagar area.

First Published Date: 14 Jun 2024, 13:56 PM IST
TAGS: Indian Road Accident Drunk Car Crash Pune Porsche

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.