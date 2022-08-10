HT Auto
Home Auto News Elon Musk Sells Tesla Shares Worth Nearly $7 Billion

Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion

Tesla boss Elon Musk and Twitter are locked in a legal battle over the former's effort to walk away from the April agreement to buy the company.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Aug 2022, 12:17 PM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (AFP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (AFP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk (AFP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk

CEO Elon Musk sold Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion amid a high-stakes legal battle going on with Twitter over a $44 billion buyout deal, as per legal filing published on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website. Between August 5 and 9, the entrepreneur sold some 7.9 million shares. The sale of shares come to avoid an event of an emergency sale in case Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through.

Tesla boss Musk and Twitter are locked in a legal battle over the former's effort to walk away from the April agreement to buy the company, and a judge has ordered that a trial will begin in October. Musk on the other hand, has filed a countersuit, accusing Twitter of fraud and alleging the social media platform misled him about key aspects of its business before he agreed to a $44 billion buyout.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla's robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined, hints Elon Musk)

This comes after Musk sold around $8.5 billion worth of shares in the EV maker in April as he was preparing to finance the Twitter buyout deal. At that time, Musk has tweeted, "No further TSLA sales planned after today." Whereas, about his latest sale of Tesla stocks, the entrepreneur has tweeted, “In the (hopefully unlikely) event that Twitter forces this deal to close and some equity partners don't come through, it is important to avoid an emergency sale of Tesla stock."

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Last month, Musk asked a judge to schedule a five-day Twitter trial to begin on October 17, and not October 10 as requested by Twitter Inc, to resolve his bid to walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform.

Musk has also accused Twitter of refusing to immediately provide documents such as manuals and policies regarding active daily user calculations and artificial intelligence and "all items in the data room."

First Published Date: 10 Aug 2022, 12:15 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Elon Musk Twitter
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo used for representational purpose.
Once more expensive than new models, prices of used cars in UK cool off
The front camera on the Benelli TRK702 sits just beneath the headlamp, while the rear unit comes placed on top of the license plate lamp.
Benelli TRK702 to get front and rear cameras
Workers prepare to catch a ride with a self-driving taxi developed by tech giant Baidu Inc.
Self-driving car with detachable steering unveiled, may hit roads by 2023
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Marruti Suzuki Brezza (left) and Hyundai Venue are both much younger to look at now than these have ever been.
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: The ultimate faceoff comparison
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
Porsche Taycan Turbo S sets record at Nurburgring, finishes lap in 7.33 minutes
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
After Scorpio-N, Mahindra gets ready to launch Scorpio Classic SUV
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
Elon Musk sells Tesla shares worth nearly $7 billion
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at ₹27.69 lakh
2022 Hyundai Tucson launched at 27.69 lakh
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon
MG Hector 2022 facelift SUV will get redesigned grille, to launch soon

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city