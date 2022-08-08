HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla’s Robotaxi Will Be Like Uber And Airbnb Combined, Hints Elon Musk

Tesla’s robotaxi will be like Uber and Airbnb combined, hints Elon Musk

Tesla's CEO has confirmed that the automaker is making progress with its FSD.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Aug 2022, 09:07 AM
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (AP)
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has hinted that his newest company project, ‘robotaxi’ will act universally like Uber and Airbnb. Musk confirmed this at the annual shareholder's meeting. He further added tha6t the system is not being designed like the other carmakers had conceptualized it for a single city. He also said that Tesla is currently also working on a solution for self-driving.

(Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring)

New York Post reports that speaking about his robotaxi concept, Musk told the Tesla shareholders that it would end up being some kind of combination of Airbnb and Uber. Also, talking about self-driving cars, Musk he said, “Look at how many cars are parked. There are parking lots full of cars everywhere. Because cars need a driver, so most of the time they’re doing nothing."

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki S-presso (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹4.25Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹6.79Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Dzire (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.89Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹7Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
998 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.4Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹5.49Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Tesla CEO also hinted that the Tesla owners could include their personal vehicles into the robotaxi fleet, which would help the customers in paying off the car loans in the form of secondary earnings. When Tesla’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) is fully operational, Musk said Tesla owners would have the choice of using it themselves or adding their cars to the robotaxi fleet to earn money when they do not need them.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

Among other players in the robotaxi segment, Cruise and Waymo have focused their efforts on single cities. These companies focus on constant hyper-accurate mapping of the environment as key to the functionality of their systems. Tesla on the other hand gathers data from the owners of its cars who run a beta version of the system. Over 40 million miles have been driven with the feature engaged, according to Musk, and he expects that to reach 100 million miles soon. These data collected from Tesla cars would be used in the development of the robotaxi, Musk has mentioned.

First Published Date: 08 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk Tesla
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and the Hyundai Venue have been two leading competitors of each other in the sub-compact SUV segment of the Indian market. These two sub-compact models also rival the likes of Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet along with Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger. 
In pics: Venue vs Brezza - which sub-compact SUV would you choose?
File photo of BMW logo. (Used for representational purpose )
BMW says will roll out 15 fully-electric models by end of 2022
Ferrari SP Monza 1 (in pic) and Ferrari SP Monza 2 are counted in the list of some of the most desirable vehicles in the world.
Expensive Ferrari supercars set to be even more expensive. Blame it on inflation
File photo use for representational purpose only
Over 52,000 road accidents occurred under 'hit and run' category in 2020
File photo of Tesla CEO Elon Musk at the construction site of Tesla gigafactory in Gruenheide, near Berlin.
Elon Musk antics may be turning owners, would-be Tesla owners away

Trending this Week

Ola electric car design concept hints at a battery electric hatchback. (Image: Twitter/Bhavish Aggarwal)
Ola Electric to unveil its first electric car on India's 75th Independence Day
Sid Lal, CEO at Royal Enfield, showcasing the upcoming Hunter 350 motorcycle which will be launched on August 7. (Image courtesy: Instagram/Sid Lal)
Royal Enfield CEO unveils Hunter 350 motorcycle ahead of August 7 launch
Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV was launched in India at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The price goes up to ₹23.90 lakh.
Scorpio-N record bookings help Mahindra shares to soar
Toyota Motor has launched a new variant of the flagship SUV Fortuner called Leader in South East Asian markets.
Toyota Fortuner has a new variant, and is the Leader of the pack
Hero Electric will deliver the scooters through showrooms.
Hero Electric to accept bookings online, deliver scooters through showrooms

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Maruti Suzuki S-presso
EMI starts from
₹ 7,386
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

BMW confident about seeing success with subscriptions for heated seats
BMW confident about seeing success with subscriptions for heated seats
Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space
Buying Lamborghini NFT may take you on a supercar road trip through space
Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there
Tata Motors seals acquisition deal for Ford's Sanand plant, will make EVs there
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at ₹1.50 lakh
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 launched at 1.50 lakh
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk
Tesla Model Y may become world's best-selling car: CEO Elon Musk

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city