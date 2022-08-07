Watch: Land Rover Defender V8 caught testing in Nurburgring

The new generation Land Rover Defender has earned a pretty good response from the enthusiasts. Now, the Tata Group-owned British luxury car marquee is readying a new iteration of the SUV, which will compete with rivals like the posh and mighty Mercedes-AMG G63. The Defender is all set to get a V8 variant that has been spotted testing in the Nurburgring testing track, popularly known as Green Hell. The video shows the upcoming top-spec Defender being pushed hard. Jaguar Land Rover is yet to name the Defender V8. Expect it to come carrying SV or SVX suffixes.

The hotter Defender V8 prototype was partially camouflaged, but the outline of the car can be easily visible. As it appears, the Defender V8 comes more aggressively designed, hinting at the more potent powertrain. The SUV is based on the Defender 110 V8; hence it comes with a quad exhaust tip setup.

As the video suggests, the SUV was riding higher than usual. This indicates the suspension setup will come with a raked appearance, focusing on higher performance and more aggressive offroading. The SUV is likely to come with a wider track as well. This comes in line with JLR's previous hint at a supercharged eight-cylinder iteration of the Land Rover Defender.

The details about the V8 engine onboard the Land Rover Defender V8 are yet to be disclosed. However, expect the power and torque details along with the transmission setup to be revealed in the near future.

