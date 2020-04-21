Daimler, makers of Mercedes-Benz vehicles, has recognised the efforts and sacrifices being made by essential workers around the world in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and thanked them for going the extra distance in present times of crisis.

(Also read: Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune)

With many countries in lockdown to check on the spread of Covid-19, essential workers have become heroes of modern society. While doctors, nurses and healthcare providers are obviously at the frontline of the battle against the disease, others like grocery shop employees, delivery agents, cops and emergency workers are also putting in efforts which command not just admiration but unwavering respect. It is this effort that Daimler has sought to thank and posted a video on its official Twitter handle to show its gratitude. "You keep our world running. You keep us connected. You keep us safe. Thank you!" read the message accompanying the video tweet.

You keep our world running. You keep us connected. You keep us safe. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/zNre23CbmC — Daimler AG (@Daimler) April 20, 2020

There have been over 2.4 million positive cases reported from across the world at the time of filing this report. There have also been around 165,000 deaths from the disease.

While preventive measures to keep people guarded against the disease has taken a massive toll on economic activities, it has also prompted an outpouring of help and support from many quarters, including the global automotive sector. Auto companies have moved to top gear to help out in every way possible and while vehicle sales have fallen and are expected to plunge in the times to come, it is being recognised widely that the time now is to have priorities of a completely new kind.