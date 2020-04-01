File photo used only for representational purpose.
File photo used only for representational purpose.

Mercedes India joins coronavirus fight, to set up 1500-bed hospital in Pune

1 min read . Updated: 01 Apr 2020, 03:38 PM IST Shubhodeep Chakravarty

  • Mercedes says it has teamed up with local authorities to set up the temporary hospital.
  • The luxury car maker will also provide logistics support for setting up of isolation wards.
  • Once coronavirus is brought under control, the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed.

Mercedes-Benz India has pressed the pedal to the metal in the battle against coronavirus and will set up a temporary hospital in Pune to help medical officials fight the pandemic. The German auto giant has a manufacturing facility in Chakan near Pune but production is currently suspended due to the national lockdown in place.

Mercedes announced on Wednesday that it has teamed up with local authorities in Pune and will help in the construction of a temporary hospital which would have medical facilities with isolation wards for coronavirus patients. The company further informed that the facility will be in Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) housing area which has been newly built and has 374 rooms. The premises would reportedly be able to help 1500 patients. The luxury car maker will also provide logistics support for setting up of the isolation wards.

(Also read: Sports-car maker Lamborghini starts production of masks)

Once coronavirus - officially referred to as Covid-19 - is brought under control, Mercedes says that the medical equipment will be donated to the Civil Hospital of Khed while the assets from isolation wards will be donated to the tribal youth hostels.

A number of car makers have stepped up to help authorities battle the coronavirus pandemic - both in India as well as in countries like the UK and the US. Maruti Suzuki is helping augment the production of ventilators while Mahindra and Mahindra has been working on ventilators and face protective masks. Hyundai's CSR wing has placed an order for Covid-19 testing kits from South Korea while several other OEMs have contributed financially to various relief-providing agencies.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue