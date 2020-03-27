Mahindra likely to make sub- 7,500 ventilator, prototype expected in 3 days

Engineers of Mahindra Group are working on manufacturing prototypes of ventilators as India faces a shortage of the lifesaving medical device and the engineers involved in the making the design expect it to cost less than ₹7,500.

In a tweet, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra applauded engineers from his company who have been involved in making the prototypes.

"So, so proud of our Kandivali & Igatpuri teams who confined themselves to the factories & without sleep produced this in 48 hrs. With humility, we will seek guidance from specialists on the usefulness of the device. Whatever the outcome, they have shown India fights back...," he tweeted.

Referring to a tweet by Pawan Goenka, MD of Mahindra & Mahindra, he also said that company is simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators.

"As @GoenkaPk tweeted, we are simultaneously working with an indigenous maker of ICU ventilators. These are sophisticated machines costing between 5 to 10 lakhs. This device is an interim lifesaver & the team estimates it will cost below ₹7,500," said another tweet by Mahindra.

On Sunday, Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce a series of measures, including production of ventilators at Mahindra's factories, to fight coronavirus outbreak.

Goenka also acknowledged support from individuals and other companies towards Mahindra Group's efforts to make ventilators and said that a prototype is likely be ready in 3 days.

"I said that on one hand the company along with two large public sector entities is working with an existing manufacturer of 'high spec ventilators' to help them to simplify design and scale up capacity. At other end we are working on an automated version of the Bag Valve Mask ventilator (commonly known as Ambu bag). We hope to have a Proto ready in 3 days for approval. Once proven this design will be made available to all for manufacturing," he said.

