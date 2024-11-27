Auto recap, Nov 26: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6e launch, River updates Indie scooter

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Tuesday, November 26.

Mahindra launched XEV 9e and BE 6e

Mahindra on Tuesday, launched the XEV 9e and BE 6e, the latest electric SUVs in the OEM's EV portfolio, which currently has the XUV400. The Mahindra XEV 9e has been launched at a starting price of ₹21.90 lakh (ex-showroom), while the BE 6e is priced at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom). With these two SUVs, the automaker has launched the two sub-brands XEV and BE as well. The XEV 9e and BE 6e electric SUVs will be available in the market from January 2025 and deliveries will commence around February and March next year.

Also Read : Mahindra XEV 9e launched at ₹21.90 lakh, Mahindra BE 6e launched at ₹18.90 lakh. Full prices, range and more here

2024 River Indie electric scooter launched

The Bengaluru-based EV startup,River has launched the updated version of its Indie. The 2024 River Indie has been priced at ₹1.43 lakh (ex-showroom). The River Indie was first launched in 2023 with a price tag of ₹1.25 lakh, while the price for the vehicle was later increased to ₹1.38 lakh earlier this year. The biggest update made to the River Indie is the new single-speed gearbox with chain drive system, which the company claims to be the first in the segment. This has helped in lowering the total cost of ownership and increased durability, the company claimed.

Also Read : 2024 River Indie launched at ₹1.43 lakh, gets upgraded powertrain and more. Check details

Ducati motorcycles set to get more expensive in India from January 1

(Also read: Ducati motorcycles set to get more expensive in India from January 1)

Ducati has announced that will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its range in India with effect from January 1, 2025. The Italian motorcycle maker said that the rising operational costs driven by inflation and increasing commodity prices pushed the need for a “price correction." Ducati has not confirmed which motorcycles will receive the price hike, nor has it revealed the quantum of price increment.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: