Ducati motorcycles set to get more expensive in India from January 1

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Nov 2024, 13:51 PM
  • Ducati said that the rising operational costs driven by inflation and increasing commodity prices pushed the need for a price correction.
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati will increase prices on select motorcycles and variants from January 1 onwards. The company has not disclosed the quantum of the price hike (Ducati)
2025 Ducati Panigale V2
Ducati will increase prices on select motorcycles and variants from January 1 onwards. The company has not disclosed the quantum of the price hike

Ducati has announced that will be increasing prices on select motorcycles in its range in India with effect from January 1, 2025. The Italian motorcycle maker said that the rising operational costs driven by inflation and increasing commodity prices pushed the need for a “price correction." Ducati has not confirmed which motorcycles will receive the price hike, nor has it revealed the quantum of price increment.

Why Ducati Motorcycles Will Get More Expensive

Speaking about the price revision, Bipul Chandra, Managing Director - Ducati India, said, “Due to an increase in operational costs driven by overall inflation and increased commodity prices, this price correction will be introduced across selected models from the Ducati range while maintaining the brand’s luxury positioning in the premium motorcycle segment."

The hike will be effective on the ex-showroom price of the Ducati motorcycles, depending on the model and variant. It will be applicable across all authorised dealerships located in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Hyderabad, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

Upcoming Ducati Motorcycles

Ducati has also confirmed it will have a diverse lineup of motorcycles coming to India in 2025. This includes the 2025 Multistrada V4 and Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Full Throttle, Scrambler 10th Anniversario Rizoma Edition, the all-new Panigale V2 and Streetfighter V2. Moreover, the company has revealed it plans to unveil three new motorcycles before the end of next year.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Nov 2024, 13:51 PM IST
