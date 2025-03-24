Auto recap, March 23: Tata Sierra EV road test, Kia Carens EV spy shot, Volkswagen Tera production & more…

The automotive industry functions at a swift tempo, which can make it difficult to remain updated. Nevertheless, HT Auto is dedicated to delivering prompt information regarding important advancements in the sector. Presented below is a summary of the main highlights from Sunday, March 23.

Tata Sierra EV spotted testing, reveals key details despite camouflage

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Sierra SUV in India. The test mule of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV has been spotted doing road tests ahead of the launch. Despite wearing heavy camouflage, the prototype has revealed quite a few details to us, giving a fresh perspective. Tata Motors has been working on both the Sierra EV as well as ICE version of the SUV. Expect the Sierra EV to launch first in India, which would be positioned above the Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Upon arrival, the electric SUV would be the flagship EV from the homegrown car manufacturer.

India-bound Kia Carens EV spied again, gets new design alloy wheels and ADAS

The Kia Carens EV was spotted once again, this time in South Korea. The all-electric MPV comes wearing a heavy camouflage, hiding some of the key design elements. However, despite the camouflage, some styling elements of the upcoming Kia EV can be figured out.

Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza challenging Volkswagen Tera production begins

Volkswagen has commenced production of its Tera sub-compact SUV at the automaker's facility in Brazil. The India-bound sub-compact SUV that will challenge rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Venue, and Tata Nexon among others, is based on the same MQB-A0-IN architecture that underpins the recently launched Skoda Kylaq. While the German auto major has not revealed anything specific about the launch of the SUV, the Volkswagen Tera is expected to arrive sometime around 2027.

