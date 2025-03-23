HT Auto
Tata Sierra EV spotted testing, reveals key details despite camouflage. Here's what we learnt

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM
  • Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in India soon, followed by the Sierra ICE model.
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in India soon, followed by the Sierra ICE model. (Image: YouTube/Ashish D)
Tata Sierra EV
Tata Sierra EV is expected to launch in India soon, followed by the Sierra ICE model. (Image: YouTube/Ashish D)

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch the much-awaited Sierra SUV in India. The test mule of the upcoming Tata Sierra EV has been spotted doing road tests ahead of nearing launch. Despite wearing heavy camouflage, the prototype has revealed quite a few details to us, giving a fresh perspective.

Tata Motors has been working on both the Sierra EV as well as ICE version of the SUV. Expect the Sierra EV to launch first in India, which would be positioned above the Tata Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Upon arrival, the electric SUV would be the flagship EV from the homegrown car manufacturer.

Tata Sierra EV: What to expect

The test mule of the Tata Sierra EV was heavily camouflaged, as the spy shots have revealed. Most of the design elements were hidden. However, a few styling elements became visible through the camouflaged wrap. The Sierra EV gets an upright front fascia, vertically stacked square LED headlamps, a wide air dam with an ADAS sensor, flush-fitting door handles, a rear bumper-mounted registration plate holder etc. There would be wraparound LED taillights, a shark fin antenna and an integrated spoiler. These elements look different from the concept model showcased at the Auto Expo 2025. Another key change would be alloy wheels, which would come with an aero design.

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

The interior would feature a large touchscreen infotainment system with a wide range of connectivity features and a fully digital instrument cluster. Also, the steering wheel would follow the same design as the other contemporary Tata cars with a glossy look and an illuminated brand logo at the centre along with touch-based controls. Other features will include a panoramic sunroof, a floating centre console, a 360-degree surround view camera, ventilated front seats, an ADAS suite etc.

On the powertrain front, the Tata Sierra is expected to come with a range of around 500 kilometres on a single charge. On the other hand, the ICE version of the Tata Sierra would get a 2.0-litre Kryotec and a 1.5-litre TGDi turbocharged petrol engine on offer, while transmission choices would include both manual and automatic gearboxes.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2025, 11:00 AM IST
TAGS: Tata Sierra Tata Sierra EV Tata Motors electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility Sierra EV

