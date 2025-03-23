India-bound Kia Carens EV spotted again with new alloy wheels, ADAS suite

The Kia Carens EV was spotted once again, this time in South Korea. The all-electric MPV comes wearing a heavy camouflage, hiding some of the key design elements. However, despite the camouflage, some styling elements of the upcoming Kia EV can be figured out.

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for electric vehicles. Several automakers have already launched their respective electric vehicles in the market. Kia too has joined the bandwagon with models like the EV6 and EV9. However, both of them are positioned in the premium segment, which has a lesser penetration. Now, the South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai Group is aiming to tap the mass-market segment and in that space, the Kia Carens EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in the country.

Here is a quick look at the details learnt from the spy shots of the Kia Carens EV.

Kia Carens EV: Key expectations

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the Kia Carens EV prototype has revealed some key design details. It gets triangular-ish shaped LED headlamps with a connected LED daytime running light (DRL) strip running across the nose. The lighting design looks similar to the Kia EV6, but the charging port positioning is different in the Carens EV and looks more similar to the Hyundai Creta Electric, which was launched in India earlier this year.

The latest spy shots also reveal the availability of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the Carens EV. There is a camera present on the windshield, which confirms the availability of ADAS. Also, there are front parking sensors in the bumper. Expect the upcoming Kia Carens EV to come with side sensors as well, which were introduced to the recently launched Kia Syros. There will be a different design for the alloy wheels, compared to the ones available on Kia Carens ICE. Being an electric car, the alloy wheels of the EV come with aerodynamic design elements. Expect it to come with revamped LED taillights

Inside the cabin, the Kia Carens EV is expected to come equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch dual digital display setup combining a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Also, there will be a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety feature front, Carens EV will get a level 2 ADAS suite, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags as standard, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Kia has not revealed any information about the powertrain but expect it to come with multiple battery pack options. It is likely to promise a claimed range of 400 kilometres to 500 kilometres, on a full charge. Upon arrival, it will compete with BYD eMAX 7.

