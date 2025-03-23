HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles India Bound Kia Carens Ev Spied Again, Gets New Design Alloy Wheels And Adas

India-bound Kia Carens EV spotted again with new alloy wheels, ADAS suite

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 23 Mar 2025, 11:56 AM
  • Kia Carens EV is expected to launch in India sometime around the middle of this year.
Kia Carens EV
Kia Carens EV is expected to launch in India sometime around the middle of this year. (Image: Autospy)
Kia Carens EV is expected to launch in India sometime around the middle of this year. (Image: Autospy)

The Kia Carens EV was spotted once again, this time in South Korea. The all-electric MPV comes wearing a heavy camouflage, hiding some of the key design elements. However, despite the camouflage, some styling elements of the upcoming Kia EV can be figured out.

The Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing a rapid surge in demand for electric vehicles. Several automakers have already launched their respective electric vehicles in the market. Kia too has joined the bandwagon with models like the EV6 and EV9. However, both of them are positioned in the premium segment, which has a lesser penetration. Now, the South Korean auto giant under the Hyundai Group is aiming to tap the mass-market segment and in that space, the Kia Carens EV is one of the most awaited electric cars in the country.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Kia Carens Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Kia Carens EV
₹ 20 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Mahindra Be 6 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra BE 6
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon682 km
₹ 18.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xev 9e (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XEV 9e
BatteryCapacity Icon79 kWh Range Icon656 km
₹ 21.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tata Harrier Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier EV
BatteryCapacity Icon50 kWh Range Icon400 Km
₹ 22 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Tata Curvv Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Curvv EV
BatteryCapacity Icon55 kWh Range Icon585 km
₹ 17.49 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mahindra Xuv 400 Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon39.4 kWh Range Icon456 km
₹ 16.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Upcoming cars in India

Here is a quick look at the details learnt from the spy shots of the Kia Carens EV.

Kia Carens EV: Key expectations

Despite being heavily camouflaged, the Kia Carens EV prototype has revealed some key design details. It gets triangular-ish shaped LED headlamps with a connected LED daytime running light (DRL) strip running across the nose. The lighting design looks similar to the Kia EV6, but the charging port positioning is different in the Carens EV and looks more similar to the Hyundai Creta Electric, which was launched in India earlier this year.

The latest spy shots also reveal the availability of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) on the Carens EV. There is a camera present on the windshield, which confirms the availability of ADAS. Also, there are front parking sensors in the bumper. Expect the upcoming Kia Carens EV to come with side sensors as well, which were introduced to the recently launched Kia Syros. There will be a different design for the alloy wheels, compared to the ones available on Kia Carens ICE. Being an electric car, the alloy wheels of the EV come with aerodynamic design elements. Expect it to come with revamped LED taillights

Inside the cabin, the Kia Carens EV is expected to come equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch dual digital display setup combining a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster. Also, there will be a wireless phone charger, dual-zone auto AC, and a panoramic sunroof.

On the safety feature front, Carens EV will get a level 2 ADAS suite, front and rear parking sensors, six airbags as standard, and a 360-degree surround view camera.

Kia has not revealed any information about the powertrain but expect it to come with multiple battery pack options. It is likely to promise a claimed range of 400 kilometres to 500 kilometres, on a full charge. Upon arrival, it will compete with BYD eMAX 7.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 23 Mar 2025, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Carens Kia Carens Kia Carens EV Carens EV electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility

