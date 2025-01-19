Auto recap, Jan 18: TVS Jupiter 125 CNG concept scooter unveil, India's first solar car launch & more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, which can make it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Saturday, January 18.

The Auto Expo 2025 under the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 opens today for the public. Check all the key highlights of the Expo from Day 1 and Day 2 here. Besides that, here are some key launches and unveils from Day 2 of Auto Expo 2025.

Auto Expo 2025: VinFast lands in India, showcases VF6 & VF7 electric SUVs

VinFast has unveiled its flagship VF 6 and the VF 7 electric SUVs for the Indian markets. The VinFast VF 6 and the VinFast VF 7 also mark the Vietnamese EV manufacturer's entry into the Indian markets. The EV maker is currently operating in 12 countries across three continents and is aiming to expand its presence globally. Both the VF 6 and the VF 7 electric SUVs get an airplane-inspired design and feature a cockpit-like cabin. The manufacturer is also offering an edge-to-edge moonroof as the cherry on top of the cake.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki goes creative, showcases seven concept cars

The country’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India started its Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 journey with the unveiling of the e Vitara, on January 17, 2025. On the second day - Friday- the company moved to a fast lane as it showcased not one, not two but seven different concept models. These concept models are based on existing products including Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire.

TVS Jupiter 125 CNG Concept revealed

TVS Motor Company has showcased the world’s first CNG scooter, the Jupiter 125 CNG at Auto Expo 2025. The TVS Jupiter CNG 125 has been showcased as a concept and is based on the standard Jupiter 125. The model follows the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG that went on sale last year as the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle.

New solar-powered Vayve Eva launched at ₹ 3.25 lakh

Vayve Mobility has launched the new Eva, India's first solar-powered car at a starting price of ₹3.25 lakh (introductory ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2025 being held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The Eva is offered in three variants namely Nova, Stella and Vega. At ₹3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) the car is offered with the battery as a subscription whereas the owing the battery will cost 3.99lakh (ex-showroom).

BYD Sealion 7 makes India debut promising up to 502 km range, bookings open

BYD Sealion 7 becomes one of the key crowd-pullers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The performance-focused electric SUV has been showcased at the event, marking the EV's debut in India. Once launched, the Sealion 7 will join the other BYD models on sale in India, which include the Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax 7. Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, Tata Sierra EV and Volvo C40 Recharge in India. Bookings for the EV begin on January 18. Customers can book the car at ₹70,000, while BYD will offer an introductory offer of ₹70,000 discount. The deliveries will commence on 7th March 2025.

BMW X3 SUV launched in India at ₹ 75.80 lakh

The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The SUV has been priced from ₹75.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol variant and ₹77.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model. The 2025 BMW X3 will be locally manufactured in India, at the company’s Chennai plant.

