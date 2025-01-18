BYD Sealion 7 makes India debut, unveiled at Auto Expo 2025
- BYD Sealion 7 debuts in India at the Auto Expo 2025, aiming to further increase the Chinese EV maker's footprint in the Indian electric car market.
BYD Sealion 7 becomes one of the key crowd-pullers at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The performance-focused electric SUV has been showcased at the event, marking the EV's debut in India. Once launched, the Sealion 7 will join the other BYD models on sale in India, which include the Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax 7. Upon launch, the BYD Sealion 7 will challenge the models like Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo EX40, Tata Sierra EV and Volvo C40 Recharge in India. Bookings for the EV begin on January 18. Customers can book the car at ₹70,000, while BYD will offer a ₹70,000 discount as an introductory offer. The deliveries will commence on 7th March 2025.
BYD Sealion 7: Design
The BYD Sealion 7 comes as a four-door electric SUV with a coupe-like roofline, in line with many other contemporary cars. The Sealion 7 comes incorporating the Chinese carmaker's signature BYD front profile design with sweptback LED headlights along with LED daytime running lights (DRL). It gets flared wheel arches with black cladding, while at the back, the BYD Sealion 7 features wraparound LED taillights connected by a sleek LED light bar, a dual-tone rear bumper, and a roof spoiler. It will be available in four different colour choices.
BYD Sealion 7: Interior and features
Inside the cabin, the cabin of the BYD Sealion 7 sports a flat-bottom steering wheel with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen infotainment system, just like its other siblings. Other features inside the cabin of this EV include a panoramic sunroof, electrically adjustable front seats with heating and ventilation, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12-speaker audio system, and a head-up display. Also, it gets an ADAS suite.
BYD Sealion 7: Powertrain and specifications
The BYD Sealion 7 will be available in both RWD and AWD configurations. There will be two different battery pack choices. The RWD model gets an 82.5 kWh battery pack, promising 308 bhp peak power and 380 Nm of maximum torque. Also, it is capable of running up to 482 kilometres on a single charge.
The AWD model of the Sealion 7 gets a bigger 91.3 kWh battery pack that enables the EV to generate 523 bhp peak power and 690 Nm of maximum torque. The AWD model is capable of running up to 502 kilometres. The OEM is offering home chargers free.
