New solar-powered Vayve Eva launched at 3.25 lakh the Auto Expo 2025

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 14:18 PM
  • Vayve launched Eva, India's first solar-powered car, priced at 3.25 lakh at Auto Expo 2025.
The roof of the Vayve Eva gets a flexible solar panel on the roof which can add up to 10 km (claimed) of range daily.
Vayve has launched the new Eva, India's first solar-powered car at a starting price of 3.25 lakh (introductory ex-showroom) at the Auto Expo 2025 being held at Pragati Maidan in Delhi. The Eva is offered in three variants namely Nova, Stella and Vega. At 3.25 lakh (ex-showroom) the car is offered with the battery as a subscription whereas the owing the battery will cost 3.99lakh (ex-showroom).

The pricing of the solar-powered car is limited to the first 25,000 customers. Vayve Mobility first showcased their solar-powered Eva at the Auto Expo 2023. The company says the Vayve Eva will be a sustainable and cost-effective urban travel option promising a range of 250 km on a single charge and will be capable of an additional 3,000 km annually powered by solar energy.

Also Read : Get the latest news and updates from the Bharat Mobility Expo

In a statement mentioned earlier, Nilesh Bajaj, co-founder and CEO of Vayve Mobility, spoke about the new Eva. He mentioned, “Eva is not just a car; it’s a new category of urban vehicles designed for the modern family. It blends sustainability with innovation, offering a futuristic yet accessible commuting solution."

Vayve Eva: Range & Running Cost

Vayve Mobility claims that most owners average a daily commute of less than 35 km with less than 1.5 passengers per car. The company says that the Eva EV addresses these requirements for urban mobility users. Vayve Mobility claims an operational cost of just 0.5 paise per km, which makes the Eva much cheaper than several electric vehicles on sale. The start-up is pitching the Eva solar-powered offering as a second car in the house making it apt for city commute. Notably, the Eva will compete against the MG Comet EV in terms of utility.

Also Read : This solar-powered electric SUV drives 1,000 km through Sahara desert in sunshine alone

Vayve Eva: Features

The Vayve Eva will be equipped with a high-voltage powertrain enabling super-fast charging and a 50 km added range in five minutes. The model will also include smartphone integration, over-the-air (OTA) updates, remote monitoring, and vehicle diagnostics. It also promises to have a lightweight design and engineering, ensuring low running costs and a reduced carbon footprint.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India, Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 14:18 PM IST
TAGS: vayve eva vayve eva electric vehicle bharat mobility expo 2025 auto expo 2025

NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

