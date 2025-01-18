HT Auto
Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki goes creative, showcases seven concept cars

By: Srinjoy Bal
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2025, 18:12 PM
Maruti Suzuki has unveiled seven different concept models based on existing vehicles which include Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx
suzuki concept cars
Maruti Suzuki India on the second day of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 followed up the e Vitara unveiling with a showcase of seven radical concept models, based on existing products including the Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire.. 
The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept is aimed at highlighting its off-roading capabilities.
The Jimny Conqueror Concept features visual changes over the original model, such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims.
It further gets enhanced body cladding all around the winch and storage box on the outside. The Jimny, a lifestyle vehicle, was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. It adds on racing decals on the body with a red exterior shade. 
Other key changes with the concept car includes a wider body with larger rear wheels and a rear wing. 
The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept features a military green exterior colour with dual roof rails. 
It is further treated with mountain decals on its side with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta and the Kia Seltos. 
The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept features a dual-tone exterior which is white at the front and black at the rear. 
The concept car receives turbo decals on its side with contrasting red, vertical stripes towards the rear on the second-row doors. 
The Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept caters to those customers that prefer a more luxurious offering. 
This car gets an all-beige cabin that is adorned with hexagonal patterns on the upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25.31 lakh, ex-showroom 
The country’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India started its Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 journey with the unveiling of the e Vitara, on January 17, 2025. On the second day - Friday- the company moved to a fast lane as it showcased not one, not two but seven different concept models. These concept models are based on existing products including Swift, Invicto, Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept

The is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. The new concept version adds on to the sporty heritage of the Swift nameplate with racing decals on the body, meanwhile, the Swift Champions Concept gets a red paint shade. Other key changes on the concept model include a wider body with fatter and bigger black alloy wheels and a rear wing.

Also Read : Maruti Suzuki e Vitara unveiled at Auto Expo 2025. Check details

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept

As the name suggests, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept aims to cater towards a luxury-oriented customer. It gets an all-beige interior adorned with distinctive hexagonal patterned upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced between 25.31 lakh, ex-showroom to 29 lakh and is available across three variants.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Powerplay Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Powerplay Concept gets a vibrant paint shade with body decals. Interestingly, the Brezza was one of the highest-selling SUV in India in 2024 with over 1.88 lakh units sold in the calendar year. Priced between 8.34 lakh to 14.14 lakh, ex-showroom, the Brezza competed in the sub-compact SUV segment with other products like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and others.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept aims to amplify the SUV's off-road capabilities with visual changes such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims. It further gets enhanced body cladding all across the winch and storage box on the side. The Jimny is marketed as a lifestyle vehicle and was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

Also watch: E Vitara, Maruti's first EV, debuts at Auto Expo | Over 500 km range | Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept gets a unique military green paint shade with dual roof rails. It further gets mountain decals on the side along with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun and others.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept gets a unique dual tone paint on the front half of the car and black on the rear end. It further gets Turbo decals on the side and contrasting red vertical strips on the rear. The Fronx was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Jimny. It is priced between 7.52 lakh, ex-showroom and 13.04 lakh and is available with two engine options - a 1.2L four cylinder petrol and the 1.0 turbo petrol engine.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Urban Luxe Edition

Along side the multiple concepts, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Urban Luxe Edition was also showcased. It gets outfitted with premium accessories. The 2024 Dzire was lauched back in November 2024 with a starting price of 6.79 lakh and goes up to 10.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2024 Dzire is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2025, 18:12 PM IST

