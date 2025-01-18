Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki goes creative, showcases seven concept cars

The country’s leading carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India started its Bharat Mobility Global Auto Expo 2025 journey with the unveiling of the e Vitara , on January 17, 2025. On the second day - Friday- the company moved to a fast lane as it showcased not one, not two but seven different concept models. These concept models are based on existing products including Swift, Invicto , Brezza, Grand Vitara, Jimny, Fronx and Dzire.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Swift Champions Concept

The is based on the current-gen Swift that was launched in May 2024. The new concept version adds on to the sporty heritage of the Swift nameplate with racing decals on the body, meanwhile, the Swift Champions Concept gets a red paint shade. Other key changes on the concept model include a wider body with fatter and bigger black alloy wheels and a rear wing.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept

As the name suggests, the Maruti Suzuki Invicto Executive Concept aims to cater towards a luxury-oriented customer. It gets an all-beige interior adorned with distinctive hexagonal patterned upholstery. The Invicto is based on the Toyota Innova Hycross and is priced between ₹25.31 lakh, ex-showroom to ₹29 lakh and is available across three variants.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Brezza Powerplay Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza Powerplay Concept gets a vibrant paint shade with body decals. Interestingly, the Brezza was one of the highest-selling SUV in India in 2024 with over 1.88 lakh units sold in the calendar year. Priced between ₹8.34 lakh to 14.14 lakh, ex-showroom, the Brezza competed in the sub-compact SUV segment with other products like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq and others.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny Conqueror Concept aims to amplify the SUV's off-road capabilities with visual changes such as a matte desert colour and desert colour rims. It further gets enhanced body cladding all across the winch and storage box on the side. The Jimny is marketed as a lifestyle vehicle and was first introduced in India at the Auto Expo 2023.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Adventure Concept gets a unique military green paint shade with dual roof rails. It further gets mountain decals on the side along with a contrasting amber strip. The Gand Vitara was first launched in 2022 to compete against other compact SUVs including the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kylaq, Volkswagen Taigun and others.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept

The Maruti Suzuki Fronx Turbo Concept gets a unique dual tone paint on the front half of the car and black on the rear end. It further gets Turbo decals on the side and contrasting red vertical strips on the rear. The Fronx was introduced at the Auto Expo 2023 alongside the Jimny. It is priced between ₹7.52 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹13.04 lakh and is available with two engine options - a 1.2L four cylinder petrol and the 1.0 turbo petrol engine.

Auto Expo 2025: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Urban Luxe Edition

Along side the multiple concepts, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire Urban Luxe Edition was also showcased. It gets outfitted with premium accessories. The 2024 Dzire was lauched back in November 2024 with a starting price of ₹6.79 lakh and goes up to ₹10.14 lakh, ex-showroom. The 2024 Dzire is available with both petrol and CNG powertrain options.

