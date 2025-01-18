Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 live updates: It's raining EVs; VinFast & BYD take over
- From electric cars to adventure bikes, get your latest dose of automotive news and features from Day 2 of Auto Expo 2025.
After a grandiose start on Friday, January 17, the Auto Expo 2025, under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the flagship automotive show in India as well as one of the largest anywhere in the world, promises to continue the excitement on Day 2 as well. Some of the major automakers including global brands such as VinFast, BYD are slated to showcase their exciting products at the Auto Expo 2025 on Saturday, January 18. Besides that, Chinese electric car major BYD, homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto, and German luxury two-wheeler brand BMW Motorrad are expected to unveil and showcase some of the stunning products at the Auto Expo 2025.
What to expect? New launches, stunning unveils, tech reveals and much more - Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will continue to have it all. And while Auto Expo 2025 - being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan of New Delhi - is getting most of the spotlight because all car and two-wheeler makers converge here, keep a special interest reserved for the components show as well - taking place at Dwarka's Yashobhoomi and commercial vehicles' show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.
For easy reference, here are the most important facts that you need to know to follow Bharat Mobility Global Expo:
Auto Expo 2025 at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.
The Components Show at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi.
Bharat Construction Equipment Show and India's Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show at Greater Noida's India Expo Centre.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being held at all three venues on January 17 (media day), January 18 (media and dealers' day), January 19, 20, 21 and 22 (public days).
Entry to all these venues is free of cost but interested persons will have to register on the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 website.
Timings on public days for the expo are between 10 AM and 6 PM.
Check out our Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 Ultimate Guidebook for much more.
So buckle up as HT Auto takes you through all the happenings of Day 2 of Auto Expo 2025 and brings you up to speed with every little detail from ground zero.
Auto Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 bookings open
Bookings for the EV begin on January 18. Customers can book the car at ₹70,000, while BYD will offer a ₹70,000 discount as an introductory offer. The deliveries will commence on 7th March 2025.
Auto Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 debuts in India alongside Sealion 6
The BYD Sealion 7 will feature the company’s ocean series design language. It comes with an interaior packed with advanced technology aided features. Several features and design philosophy of the BYD Sealion 7 is similar to the other BYD models.
Auto Expo 2025: What powers BYD Sealion 7
We are here at the BYD pavilion at Auto Expo 2025 where the carmaker will showcase the Sealion 7, its fourth product for the Indian passenger vehicle market.
The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV is powered by the automaker's famous Blade Battery technology. The SUV gets two different battery pack options. The rear-wheel-drive Comfort variant and the all-wheel-drive Design variant get an 82.5 kWh battery pack. The single-motor RWD version offers a range of 482 km on a single charge while the dual-motor AWD promises a 456 km range. The top-of-the-line Excellence variant with AWD feature gets a larger 91.3 kWh battery pack, promising a range of 502 km on a single charge. BYD Sealion 7 is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 4.5 seconds and can run at a top speed of 215 kmph. The electric SUV churns out 523 bhp of power and 690 Nm of peak torque.
Auto Expo 2025: Sealion is bigger than Seal
Dimensionally, the BYD Sealion 7 measures 4,830 mm in length, 1,925 mm in width, 1,620 mm in height and it has a wheelbase of 2,930 mm. This makes the Sealion 7 electric SUV 30 mm longer than the BYD Seal, while the wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the electric sedan. Also, the BYD Sealion 7 is the tallest electric car from the brand. It is available with 19-inch alloy wheels, while there are optional 20-inch wheels on offer as well.
Auto Expo 2025: BYD Sealion 7 to make India debut
BYD is all set to introduce the Sealion 7 EV in India at Auto Expo 2025. The carmaker plans to launch the Sealion 7 electric SUV in India by Q1 2025. BYD India currently sells the Atto 3, Seal, and the eMax MPV.
Auto Expo 2025: MG Majestor breaks cover
Considering the MG Gloster is currently priced between ₹39.57 lakh and ₹44.03 lakh (ex-showroom), Majestor will come priced at a premium. Also, like the MG Gloster, the Majestor will compete against the Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, Skoda Kodiaq and the Nissan X-Trail.
MG Majestor takes design influence from Maxus D90
The MG Majestor comes with a design that is similar to the Maxus D90 SUV on sale in select markets overseas like South Africa. It gets a large, blacked-out grille with horizontal slats, flanked by a split headlight setup, with slim LED daytime running lights above and vertically placed headlights below. A rugged silver bash plate, along with black cladding that stretches length-wise from end-to-end, add to the Majestor’s muscular look.
JSW MG Motor India to showcase MG Majestor at Auto Expo 2025
MG Gloster facelift to debut at the Auto Expo 2025 as Majestor. This full-size, three-row SUV from MG will have considerably less chrome than the MG Gloster, which will continue to be sold alongside the Majestor. Stay tuned to us as we bring the updates live from Auto Expo 2025.
New BMW X3 debuts at Auto Expo 2025
The new BMW X3 has made its debut at Auto Expo 2025. BMW X3 is the German luxury car brand’s bestselling SUV globally. The new BMW X3 comes with aider rear track, adaptive suspension, a 50:50 weight distribution, and xDrive all-wheel drive making it capable of tackling offroading challenges without any hassle. It gets both petrol and diesel engine options. The petrol model is priced from ₹75.80 lakh (ex-showroom), while the diesel model is priced from ₹77.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is available for booking online and offline, while deliveries will commence in April 2025.
BMW launches R 1300 GSA adventure bike
BMW Motorrad on Saturday launched the R 1300 GSA adventure motorcycle. It takes the adventure touring capability further with 144 bhp peak power. It gets an automated shift assistant. It has been launched at an introductory price of ₹22.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings of the bike are open and deliveries will commence from April 2025.
BMW AG introduces exciting cars and bikes
BMW India launched the Mini Cooper S JCW Pack at ₹55.90 lakh (ex-showroom), Bookings begin today only with deliveries slated to start from April 2025.
BMW also launched the S 1000 RR motorcycle at the Auto Expo. It can go 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The bike has been launched at an introductory price of ₹21.10 lakh (ex-showroom).
BMW to launch four products
BMW kicks off its day 2 after launching the iX1 LWB on Friday. The German luxury automaker has 4 launches lined up across BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad brands on Day 2 of Auto Expo 2025.
VinFast VF6 and VF7 debut in India
VinFast India unveiled the VF6 crossover and VF7 compact SUV in India. These will be the first electric cars the automaker plans to launch in the Indian market in the coming months. However, VinFast didn't reveal the timeline of the launch for these two cars.
India becomes VinFast's 13th global market
VinFast is currently offering products in 12 countries and across 3 continents marking India as the 13th market for the vehicle maker. The EV maker aims to be a major player in India's electric vehicle market, as the country aims to reduce its vehicular emission footprint significantly over the next few years. VinFast aims to launch some of its key models in the country in the near future. The first cars from the brand in India will be VF6 and VF7.
VinFast debuts in India
VinFast announced its official entry into the Indian market. The Vietnamese electric vehicle manufacturer will be launching electric passenger vehicles and electric two-wheelers in the country aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of both segments of the Indian EV market. The automaker showcased VF6 and VF7. The automaker is setting up its manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu with an investment of $500 million.
Current electric car lineup of VinFast
VinFast currently has a lineup of interesting electric cars, which include the VF e34 compact electric SUV with a range of 285 km per charge, the VF 5 Plus subcompact SUV offering around 300 km range, the VF 6 small electric crossover with a range of up to 399 km, VF 7 compact SUV, VF 8 mid-size SUV with a range of up to 471 km and VF 9 full-size luxury SUV with a range of 580 km. The Vietnamese EV brand is looking to tap into the enormous potential that India promises.
How VinFast grabbed attention
VinFast’s rapid entry into the automotive sector was underpinned by strategic collaborations with global industry leaders. It made partnerships with Pininfarina for styling VinFast’s Lux models, with Magna Steyr to be assisted in engineering and manufacturing development, ZF Groupto get advanced chassis and transmission technologies. These collaborations ensured that VinFast’s vehicles met international standards in design, performance, and safety.
A bit about VinFast, the latest EV brand in India
Founded in 2017, VinFast is a subsidiary of Vingroup, Vietnam’s largest private enterprise with interests in real estate, healthcare, education, and technology. The company was established with a vision to transform Vietnam into a manufacturing hub for world-class vehicles and compete globally.
By 2018, just a year after its inception, VinFast debuted its first internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles – the Lux A2.0 sedan, Lux SA2.0 SUV, and the Fadil hatchback – at the prestigious Paris Motor Show. This bold entry signalled the company’s ambition to challenge established automakers.
VinFast’s transition to electric vehicles began in 2021, reflecting its commitment to sustainability and aligning with global efforts to reduce carbon emissions. By focusing exclusively on EVs, the company positioned itself to address the growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.
VinFast to reveal VF6, VF7 and electric scooters in a few minutes
We are here at the VinFast pavilion at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo Auto Expo 2025 where the Vietnamese vehicle maker will be showcasing multiple new products including VinFast VF 6, VinFast VF 7 and electric scooters.
VinFast to make India debut at Auto Expo 2025
Vietnamese automobile manufacturer VinFast will be a key attraction at the Auto Expo 2025. The carmaker is expected to showcase a plethora of electric cars at the flagship auto event before they are launched here. The carmaker will showcase VF3, VF7, VF9 among others.
