Auto Expo 2025 Day 2 live updates: It's raining EVs; VinFast & BYD take over

After a grandiose start on Friday, January 17, the Auto Expo 2025, under the umbrella of Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, the flagship automotive show in India as well as one of the largest anywhere in the world, promises to continue the excitement on Day 2 as well. Some of the major automakers including global brands such as VinFast, BYD are slated to showcase their exciting products at the Auto Expo 2025 on Saturday, January 18. Besides that, Chinese electric car major BYD, homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer Bajaj Auto, and German luxury two-wheeler brand BMW Motorrad are expected to unveil and showcase some of the stunning products at the Auto Expo 2025.

What to expect? New launches, stunning unveils, tech reveals and much more - Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 will continue to have it all. And while Auto Expo 2025 - being held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan of New Delhi - is getting most of the spotlight because all car and two-wheeler makers converge here, keep a special interest reserved for the components show as well - taking place at Dwarka's Yashobhoomi and commercial vehicles' show at India Expo Mart in Greater Noida.

For easy reference, here are the most important facts that you need to know to follow Bharat Mobility Global Expo:

Auto Expo 2025 at New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam.

The Components Show at New Delhi's Yashobhoomi.

Bharat Construction Equipment Show and India's Urban Mobility & Infrastructure Show at Greater Noida's India Expo Centre.

Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 is being held at all three venues on January 17 (media day), January 18 (media and dealers' day), January 19, 20, 21 and 22 (public days).

Entry to all these venues is free of cost but interested persons will have to register on the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 website.

Timings on public days for the expo are between 10 AM and 6 PM.

So buckle up as HT Auto takes you through all the happenings of Day 2 of Auto Expo 2025 and brings you up to speed with every little detail from ground zero.