Auto Expo 2025: All-new BMW X3 SUV launched in India at 75.80 lakh Check details

The 2025 BMW X3 has been launched in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The SUV has been priced from ₹75.80 lakh ( ex-showroom) for the petrol variant and ₹77.80 lakh (ex-showroom) for the diesel model. The 2025 BMW X3 will be locally manufactured in India, at the company’s Chennai plant.

The fourth generation X3 made its global debut in 2024 and is based on a new platform. The new-gen BMW X3 has also grown in proportions over its predecessor. The SUV is 34 mm longer at 4,755 mm and 29 mm wider at 1,920 mm, while the height has dropped by 29 mm to 1,660 mm. The wider rear track allows for a sportier look on the SUV, while the overall silhouette may seem identical to the smaller X1.

2025 BMW X3: Exterior design

The 2025 BMW X3 features a new design language, particularly the new and wider kidney grilles. Furthermore, the grille has been modified with new interior elements which emit a white glow. The X3 may be customized with new adaptive LED headlights with cornering capability and blue design accents.

The headlights are now more pronounced, with two L-shaped overlapping parts that appear to touch the kidney grille. The thin air curtains have the same L-shaped design as the headlights. The automobile has stronger side skirts and T-shaped taillights that integrate rear indicators.

2025 BMW X3: Features

On the inside, The BMW X3 has new electrically adjustable heated and ventilated sport seats in the front, as well as three different interior upholstery options. Optionally, the dashboard can be draped with recyclable polyester cloth. The inside has been fitted with LED strips that form U-shaped patterns across the cabin and may show different colours.

The BMW X3 has a curved panoramic display that blends the infotainment display with the digital instrument cluster, and it runs on BMW Operating System 9. The cabin has ambient interior lighting that can be customised using three My Modes: Personal, Sport, and Efficient. Depending on the mode chosen, the vehicle's capabilities, displayed content, and illumination will adapt and sync. BMW has also included a subscription-based BMW Digital Premium service with the vehicle, which improves navigation and expands the capability of the integrated voice assistant.

The X3 offers an optional Driving Assistant Professional Package, which features Lane Keeping Assistant with Side Collision Protection, Active Blind Spot Detection, and Distance Control. The car additionally includes a Traffic Jam Assistant, which allows for hands-free driving at lower speeds of up to 60 kmph. BMW has included Parking Assistant as standard, along with Backup Assistant and a rearview camera.

2025 BMW X3: Powertrain options

The 2025 BMW X3 offers the choice of two powertrain options: a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.0L diesel mill. The turbo petrol unit available with the X3 xDrive 20 M Sport produces 190 bhp and 310 Nm of torque and gets mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the X3 xDrive 20d M Sport, which gets the 2.0L four-cylinder diesel engine produces 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The diesel engine also gets paired with the eight-speed automatic transmission.

2025 BMW X3: Bookings and deliveries

The bookings for the 2025 BMW X3 have commenced. Customers can book the vehicle either through the company’s website or at the dealerships. The deliveries of the SUV are said to commence from…The 2025 BMW X3 revitalises its rivalry with other German SUVs such as the Audi Q5 and the Mercedes-Benz GLC along with other players like the Volvo XC60.

