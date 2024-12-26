Auto recap, Dec 25: Ola Electric MoveOS 5 rollout, Zero down payment on MG SUVs

The automotive industry is quite fast-paced and because of this, it can become a bit difficult to keep track of it. But HT Auto is here to deliver prompt updates regarding all the major events that happened. Here is the following brief of all the major highlights from Wednesday, December 25.

Ola Electric MoveOS 5 rolled out with new connectivity features

Ola Electric is also rolling out the MoveOS 5 beta today with a host of feature upgrades to enhance connectivity for the Ola S1 range of scooters. Updates include new features like group navigation, live location sharing, road trip mode, smart charging, smart park, TPMS, and more, including voice commands and predictive insights enabled by Krutrim AI assistant, an Ola Group company. The roll-out coincides with Ola's rollout of 3,200 stores.

JSW MG Motor offers zero down payment on SUVs

JSW MG Motor is offering an opportunity for customers planning to buy the Hector and Astor to pay nothing and drive home in the SUVs. The carmaker has launched a new scheme for buyers with zero down payment on these SUVs for a limited period of time. MG will offer up to 100% on-road price funding for the customers who buy any of these two SUVs by December 31 this year. Besides this limited-period offer, MG is also offering funding for accessories worth ₹50,000 across all variants of Astor and Hector.

Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts to be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

Lexus India has announced its lineup of vehicles for the upcoming 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and the automaker will have two showstoppers on display. The Japanese luxury carmaker has confirmed it will have the Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts on display at its pavilion in addition to its road-going cars. Lexus will have three distinct zones at Bharat Mobility showing different aspects of the brand.

