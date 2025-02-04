There are several electric cars in India under ₹25 lakh offering 300 km range per charge
Here are five options to consider under ₹25 lakh, if you are planning to buy an EV that offers more than 300 km range
Hyundai Creta EV promises up to 473 km range on full charge and it costs between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
Mahindra BE 6 offers up to 683 km range on full charge and is priced between ₹18.90 lakh and ₹29.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Nexon EV promises up to ₹489 km range, priced between ₹13.99 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
MG Windsor EV promises up to 332 km range on a single charge
Available with a battery subscription plan, the MG Windsor EV costs between ₹10 lakh and ₹12 lakh (ex-showroom)
Tata Punch EV too sits in the same league promising up to 365 km range
Punch EV's LR variant is priced between ₹12.84 lakh and ₹14.44 lakh (ex-showroom)