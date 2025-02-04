Modern electric cars have been offering an increasing level of range per charge

Published Feb 04, 2025

There are several electric cars in India under 25 lakh offering 300 km range per charge

Here are five options to consider under 25 lakh, if you are planning to buy an EV that offers more than 300 km range

Hyundai Creta EV promises up to 473 km range on full charge and it costs between 13.99 lakh and 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

Mahindra BE 6 offers up to 683 km range on full charge and is priced between 18.90 lakh and 29.60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Nexon EV promises up to 489 km range, priced between 13.99 lakh and 17.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

MG Windsor EV promises up to 332 km range on a single charge

Available with a battery subscription plan, the MG Windsor EV costs between 10 lakh and 12 lakh (ex-showroom)

Tata Punch EV too sits in the same league promising up to 365 km range

Punch EV's LR variant is priced between 12.84 lakh and 14.44 lakh (ex-showroom)
