HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia: Here Are 5 Key Highlights Of The Exclusive Motorcycle

Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia: Here are 5 key highlights of the exclusive motorcycle

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Mar 2025, 19:00 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • Ducati’s Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia features a MotoGP-inspired livery, advanced brakes, carbon fibre parts, personalised details and a powerful engine.
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia gets a special livery.
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia
Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia gets a special livery.

Ducati has unveiled the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia, a limited-edition motorcycle that celebrates Italian racing heritage and Ducati’s dominance in MotoGP. This exclusive model is limited to just 163 units globally, making it a collector’s dream. The bike boasts cutting-edge technology, premium materials and an exclusive livery inspired by Italy’s sporting success. Here are five key highlights of the Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia for enthusiasts in India.

1 MotoGP inspired livery

The Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia features a unique blue, white, and red livery inspired by the Ducati Desmosedici GP24 MotoGP bike. This design celebrates Ducati’s historic one-two victory at the 2024 Italian Grand Prix. The paint scheme also reflects Italy’s achievements in various sports, adding a patriotic touch.

Additionally, two-time MotoGP World Champion Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia has autographed the fuel tank cover, making each unit a piece of motorsport history. The Tricolore Italia branding and special edition badge further enhance the bike’s exclusivity.

2 Braking

Ducati has equipped this special edition bike with Brembo GP4 Sport Production monobloc brake calipers, a first-ever on a production Ducati. These calipers have built-in cooling fins to improve heat dissipation and enhance braking efficiency, especially during high-speed track riding.

The brakes are paired with Brembo T-Drive discs that offer increased stopping power, better modulation and improved durability. This system ensures superior braking performance, making the bike ideal for riders who enjoy pushing limits on the track.

3 Handling

To improve performance, Ducati has incorporated extensive carbon fiber components in the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia. The bike features carbon fiber wheels, front and rear mudguards and exhaust heat shields, resulting in a weight reduction of approximately 3 kg compared to the standard Panigale V4 S.

This reduced weight enhances agility, improves the power-to-weight ratio and allows for sharper cornering. The bike is also more responsive and easier to handle, making it a dream machine for track-focused riders.

4 Special billet steering

Each Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia features a custom-machined billet aluminum steering head, engraved with the model name, the unique production number of the limited 163 units, the layout of the Mugello Circuit, Ducati’s home racetrack and the fastest lap time of 1’45.770, set by a Ducati race bike at Mugello.

This intricate detailing enhances the bike’s premium and collector’s edition appeal, making each unit a one-of-a-kind superbike.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V4
Engine Icon1103 cc Mileage Icon15.38 kmpl
₹ 29.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Panigale V2 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Panigale V2
Engine Icon955.0 cc Mileage Icon16.6 kmpl
₹ 20.98 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Diavel V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Diavel V4
Engine Icon1158 cc Mileage Icon15.6 kmpl
₹ 25.91 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Multistrada V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Multistrada V4
Engine Icon1158.0 cc Mileage Icon15.4 kmpl
₹ 21.48 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Streetfighter V4 (HT Auto photo)
Ducati Streetfighter V4
Engine Icon1103.0 cc Mileage Icon13.2 kmpl
₹ 24.62 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Ducati Desertx 2025 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Ducati DesertX 2025
Engine Icon937 cc Mileage Icon17.85 kmpl
₹ 21.75 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5 Performance and specifications

Under the fairing, the Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia houses the 1,103cc Desmosedici Stradale V4 engine, delivering an impressive 216 bhp at 13,500 rpm and 120.9 Nm of torque at 11,250 rpm. This engine provides lightning-fast acceleration, smooth power delivery, and an exhilarating top speed, making it one of the most powerful bikes in its class.

To complement the power, Ducati has retained the Öhlins Smart EC 2.0 electronic suspension system from the Panigale V4 S. This system automatically adjusts damping based on riding conditions, offering improved stability, precision and comfort while on the track or the road.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: 26 Mar 2025, 19:00 PM IST
TAGS: Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia Ducati Panigale V4 Tricolore Italia

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.