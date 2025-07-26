HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Electric Vehicles Mg Cyberster: Take A Look At 5 Key Highlights Of India's Most Affordable Electric Roadster

MG Cyberster: Take a look at 5 key highlights of India's most affordable electric roadster

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 26 Jul 2025, 15:00 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

  • MG Cyberster debuts in India as an electric roadster combining retro styling, high performance, slim battery tech, advanced cabin features, and safety-focused engineering.

MG Cyberster
The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.
MG Cyberster
The all-electric MG Cyberster convertible is the first of its kind since the Tesla Roadster.

MG Motor has introduced the Cyberster under its MG Select luxury sub-brand, priced at 72.49 lakh for pre-reserved customers and 74.99 lakh for new bookings. Deliveries are set to begin from August 10, 2025. Drawing inspiration from the classic MGB Roadster, the Cyberster aims to bring back the appeal of open-top motoring, now in an electric format. Here are five notable highlights of the new model:

1 Design

The Cyberster brings back the spirit of the classic MGB Roadster with a futuristic twist. The design includes electric scissor doors and a soft-top convertible roof, paired with a sculpted profile and a low drag coefficient of 0.269 Cd for aerodynamic efficiency. The front features LED headlamps with sharp DRLs and a sculpted bonnet, while the rear gets a Kammback-style taper with a full-width LED light bar and integrated turn indicators. It rides on 20-inch staggered lightweight alloy wheels fitted with Pirelli P-Zero tyres for added road grip and style. The Cyberster is available in four dual-tone exterior finishes, including Nuclear Yellow with a black roof, Flare Red with a black roof, Andes Grey with a red roof, and Modern Beige with a red roof.

2 Powertrain and performance

Powering the Cyberster is a dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup that produces 510 PS and 725 Nm of torque. This allows the car to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.2 seconds when using Launch Control. The chassis and suspension have been fine-tuned with input from former Formula 1 engineer Marco Fainello, resulting in a double-wishbone suspension system and a near-perfect 50:50 weight distribution. Brembo 4-piston brake callipers at the front ensure confident stopping performance, bringing the car to a halt from 100 kmph in just 33 metres.

3 Battery and range

One of the standout innovations in the Cyberster is its 77 kWh lithium-ion battery, which MG claims is the slimmest in the industry at just 110 mm thick. This compact design helps lower the car’s centre of gravity and aids weight balance. On a full charge, the battery offers a MIDC-certified range of 580 km, though actual range will vary in real-world conditions. An advanced thermal management system keeps battery performance consistent across different temperatures. MG includes a 3.3 kW portable charger, a 7.4 kW wall box charger, and standard installation support as part of the vehicle package.

4 Interior and features

The cabin of the Cyberster is built around a wraparound cockpit with a triple-screen layout. It features a 10.25-inch central touchscreen flanked by two 7-inch displays, offering access to entertainment, vehicle data, and driving modes. The materials used inside are equally contemporary and sustainable, with upholstery made from vegan leather and Dinamica suede. Comfort and functionality are further enhanced with dual-zone automatic climate control, a PM 2.5 air filter, steering-mounted paddles for regenerative braking, and a Bose sound system equipped with noise compensation for an immersive audio experience.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mg Cyberster (HT Auto photo)
MG Cyberster
BatteryCapacity Icon77 kWh Range Icon580 km
₹ 74.99 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mg M9 Ev (HT Auto photo)
MG M9 EV
BatteryCapacity Icon90 kWh Range Icon548 km
₹ 69.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model Y (HT Auto photo)
Tesla Model Y
BatteryCapacity Icon75 kwh Range Icon622 km
₹ 59.89 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Cla Electric (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz CLA Electric
BatteryCapacity Icon85 kWh Range Icon792 km
₹ 65 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Bmw I4 (HT Auto photo)
BMW i4
BatteryCapacity Icon83.9 kWh Range Icon590 km
₹ 72.50 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Mercedes-benz Eqb (HT Auto photo)
Mercedes-Benz EQB
BatteryCapacity Icon70.5 kWh Range Icon423 km
₹ 72.20 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
5 Safety

Safety is central to the Cyberster’s engineering. The structure uses a high-strength H-shaped cradle frame, and the car has a Static Stability Factor of 1.83, offering strong rollover resistance. The vehicle is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which include features like adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and a real-time Driver Monitoring System to detect signs of fatigue. Additional safety components include dual front and combination side airbags, electronic stability control, and an electronic differential lock.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 26 Jul 2025, 15:00 pm IST
TAGS: MG Cyberster MG Cyberster electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.