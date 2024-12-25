HT Auto
Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts to be showcased at Bharat Mobility 2025

25 Dec 2024
The Japanese luxury carmaker has confirmed it will have the Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts on display at its pavilion in addition to its road-going cars
Lexus LF-ZC Concept
The Lexus LF-ZC Concept previews the new generation design for the automaker's cars
Lexus India has announced its lineup of vehicles for the upcoming 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo and the automaker will have two showstoppers on display. The Japanese luxury carmaker has confirmed it will have the Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts on display at its pavilion in addition to its road-going cars. Lexus will have three distinct zones at Bharat Mobility showing different aspects of the brand.

The Lexus stall will be divided into Hybrid, Lifestyle, and Future zones. The Hybrid Zone will highlight the brand’s green technology initiatives, while the Lifestyle Zone will represent the automaker’s focus on lifestyle with the Overtrail Project. Expect the Lexus NX 350h Overtrail variant to be displayed in this space.

Also Read : Lexus NX 350h Overtrail launched at 71.17 lakh. Check what's different

Lexus LF-ZC Concept
The Lexus LF-ZC Concept previews the design of the next-generation LS luxury sedan due to arrive in 2026
Lexus LF-ZC Concept

The Future Zone will offer a glimpse into the brand’s future and this is where we can expect the Lexus LF-ZC and ROV concepts to be on display. The Lexus LF-ZC is an electric concept sedan and is a sharply styled model that previews the brand’s next generation of cars, particularly the next LS, which is slated to arrive in 2026 globally. The production version will have a much toned-down styling but influences from the concept will be evident.

The cabin has a futuristic layout with a rectangular steering wheel and a massive display incorporating the digital instrument console and infotainment system. There are no technical details available for the LF-ZC concept but the automaker says the car will have both RWD and AWD configurations while packing a range of about 1,000 km.

Also Read : Lexus ES gets its second facelift in this country. Will it come to India?

Lexus ROV Concept
The Lexus ROV Concept is an all-terrain vehicle styled like the brand's luxury SUVs
Lexus ROV Concept

The Lexus ROV showcases the brand’s off-roading prowess as a proper side-by-side all-terrain vehicle. The ROV concept uses the same design elements as the cars from Lexus albeit with an open roof. The cabin uses carbon fibre to toughen things up, while there are more car-like bits a proper steering wheel and a one-piece instrument console.

The Lexus ROV concept draws power from a 1.0-litre hydrogen-powered engine but the automaker has not revealed power figures from this motor. The ROV showcases a lifestyle offering that could be towed on a trailer bed for a recreational weekend.

Apart from the two concepts, the complete Lexus range will be on display in India comprising the NX, RX, and LX SUVs; ES sedan, and LM luxury MPV.

First Published Date: 25 Dec 2024, 16:50 PM IST

