Lexus ES gets its second facelift in this country. Will it come to India?

The Japanese luxury carmaker, Lexus has unveiled the updated version of its entry level sedan, the ES. The 2025 Lexus ES is more of a facelift rather than a generational upgrade, and has been unveiled only in China. The Lexus ES is the only vehicle from the company in India that is locally produced.

The 2025 Lexus ES gets a fresh new look with new and updated details. At the front, there’s a redesigned grille inspired by the "spindle body" design

Interestingly, the Lexus ES has received its second styling update in China. The ES is a successful product for Lexus in China with it accounting for half of the company’s sales.The Lexus ES is expected to receive a major update globally by the second half of 2025. Interestingly, the next generation model will also be offered as an electric vehicle.

2025 Lexus ES facelift

The 2025 Lexus ES gets a fresh new look with new and updated details. At the front, there’s a redesigned grille inspired by the "spindle body" design seen on the RX SUV. The grille on the ES now features sleek body-coloured accents on the upper section. The headlights have also been upgraded with dual L-shaped LED signatures.

Moving to the back, the Lexus ES now sports full-width tail-lights with four L-shaped light signatures. Interestingly, the "L" badge has been swapped out for "LEXUS" lettering. Two new interior colour themes are available: Snowy Night White and Cinnabar Snowy White Night two-tone.

On the inside, the biggest change to the 2025 Lexus ES is the new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen borrowed from newer Lexus models. The new screen now plays a dual role. While it controls the infotainment other duties, the new touchscreen also houses the climate control with two dials overlapped on the screen. The new 14-inch infotainment touchscreen also gets the Lexus’ latest software with voice recognition.

Additionally, the gear selector has also been redesigned. However unlike what the leaked images had showcased, the instrument cluster hasn’t been replaced with a larger digital display. It still is a semi digital setup.

Under the hood, the 2025 ES retains its 2.5-liter four-cylinder petrol engine paired with an electric motor and nickel-metal-hydride battery in the ES300h hybrid variant. The model has not transitioned to the fifth-generation hybrid system seen in the Toyota Camry, which features a lithium-ion battery and delivers increased power to 228 bhp as compared to earlier version’s 215 bhp.

