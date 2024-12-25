Buy Hector, Astor at no cost: JSW MG Motor offers zero down payment on SUVs

JSW MG Motor is offering an opportunity for customers planning to buy the Hector and Astor to pay nothing and drive home in the SUVs. The carmaker has launched a new scheme for the buyers with zero down payment on these SUVs for a limited period of time. MG will offer up to 100% on-road price funding for the customers who buy any of these two SUVs by December 31 this year. Besides this limited period offer, MG is also offering funding for accessories worth ₹50,000 across all variants of Astor and Hector.

The scheme from MG Motor is targeted at customers planning to buy the Hector or Astor SUV between Christmas (December 25) and New Year's Eve (December 31). The price of the MG Hector SUV starts from ₹13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹22.57 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant. The price of the Astor SUV begins from ₹9.98 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹18.08 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end variant.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars MG Gloster 1996 cc 1996 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 38.80 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 14 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Hector Plus 1956 cc 1956 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 17.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers MG Windsor EV 38 kWh 38 kWh 331 km 331 km ₹ 13.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING MG 4 EV 64 kWh 64 kWh 350 km 350 km ₹ 30 - 32 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING MG eHS 16.6 kWh 16.6 kWh 52 km 52 km ₹ 45 - 55 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

As part of the scheme, MG Motor will offer 100 per cent on-road funding for customers through its authorised finance partners. Besides the zero-down payment scheme, MG will offer financing options for extended warranty and annual maintenance. Customers can also avail zero processing fee while buying these SUVs. To help customers, the scheme offers extended loan tenure of up to seven years to keep the EMIs down. MG Motor is also offering funding for accessories worth up to ₹50,000 which will be applicable on all the variants of the Hector and Astor SUVs.

Year-end deals on MG Hector, Astor SUVs:

MG Motor is also offering heavy discounts on its vehicles this month. The Hector SUV is offered with benefits of up to ₹2.70 lakh. The SUV is available in six variants - Style, Shine Pro, Select Pro, Smart Pro, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. The Hector comes powered by a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The turbo petrol engine produces 140 bhp and 250 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox or a CVT automatic transmission. The diesel engine puts out 168 bhp and 350 Nm. It only gets a 6-speed manual gearbox. There is no automatic transmission on offer.

The Astor SUV is also offered with heavy discounts in December. The compact SUV, rival to the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos among others, gets benefits of up to ₹2.70 lakh till the end of this month. The Astor is available in five variants - Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro, and Savvy Pro. It comes with two engine options - a 1.3-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated unit. The turbo petrol engine comes mated to just an automatic transmission whereas the naturally aspirated unit gets a 5-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic transmission unit.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: