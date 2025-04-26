The 2026 Lexus ES goes all-electric. Check out 5 key highlights of the novel sedan

The eighth-generation Lexus ES, unveiled at Auto Shanghai 2025, represents a bold new direction for the brand’s popular luxury sedan. With sweeping updates to its design, technology, and powertrains—including its first all-electric variants—the 2026 ES is easily the model’s most comprehensive upgrade since 2018. Here are five standout features that define the new Lexus ES.

1 Fully electric Lexus takes a major leap forward by introducing fully electric versions of the ES for the first time. The new EV lineup consists of two models: the ES 350e with front-wheel drive and the ES 500e with all-wheel drive. Power outputs range from 221 bhp to 338 bhp, depending on the variant. On paper, range estimates go up to 685 km (CLTC rating), although real-world global figures are likely to be lower. This move aligns with Lexus’ long-term electrification goals and offers a refined, zero-emission alternative in the luxury sedan segment.

2 Design Gone is the oversized spindle grille that defined previous generations. In its place is a more refined, closed-off front fascia, echoing design elements from the futuristic LF-ZL concept car. The overall body has become sharper and more sculpted, with a slimmer silhouette that boosts aerodynamics. At the rear, new L-shaped taillights now run across the width of the car, incorporating bold “LEXUS” lettering instead of the traditional logo.

3 Bigger inside-out The 2026 ES is larger in every dimension—it’s longer, wider, and taller than the outgoing model. More importantly, it has an extended wheelbase, which translates into significantly improved legroom and comfort, particularly for rear-seat passengers. This makes the ES more appealing for chauffeur-driven buyers, especially in markets like China and India where rear-seat comfort is a priority.

4 Interior and features The cabin of the new ES sees a shift from the traditional button-heavy Lexus layout to a minimalist, driver-centric design. Taking center stage is a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and a large 14-inch infotainment touchscreen. Physical controls have been minimized, although key functions like volume and climate controls still have touch-sensitive buttons and a rotary knob. Available features include a front passenger infotainment screen, a dimmable panoramic sunroof, and in higher trims, rear-seat massaging functions with independent climate control. A new 3D-printed bamboo-textured trim adds a sustainable yet premium touch to the cabin.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lexus ES 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 64 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus LBX 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 45 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus NX 2494 cc 2494 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 68.02 Lakhs Compare View Offers Lexus LM 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 2.10 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Lexus UX 1987 cc 1987 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 40 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Lexus LX 3346 cc 3346 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.82 Cr Compare View Offers

5 Suspension and drivability Beyond luxury, the new ES promises better driving dynamics. It now features all-wheel steering, which improves agility during tight maneuvers and stability at higher speeds. Additionally, a new multi-link rear suspension setup ensures a smoother ride and more precise handling. Whether you’re driving the hybrid or the electric version, the ES now offers a blend of comfort and sportiness that hasn’t been seen in previous models.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: