Auto recap, August 2: MG Cyberster review, Honda electric motorcycle debut date & more…

MG Cyberster EV: Track Test Review

India’s EV market is heating up with international entrants like MG’s Cyberster — a striking all-electric sports car boasting 510hp, AWD, and a 3.2-second 0-100kmph sprint. While its design and performance impress, does it have the soulful engagement expected from a true sports car? We tested it on the track to know everything.

⁠Honda to debut its maiden electric motorcycle globally on September 2

Honda is planning to introduce a host of new electric offerings by the end of this decade, and the two-wheeler giant has dropped the first teaser of its first-ever high-performance electric motorcycle, ahead of the global debut on September 2, 2025. The new teaser video gives us the first look at the brand’s maiden electric motorcycle, and styling cues appear to be from the previously revealed EV Fun concept.

First Tesla Charging Station in India to be inaugurated on August 4

Having arrived in India just last month, Tesla is all set to introduce its charging network in the country soon. The brand will launch its first Tesla Charging Station in India on August 4, 2025. The new V4 Supercharging stalls (DC Charging) will be located in BKC (Bandra-Kurla Complex) in Mumbai, with more to follow across other parts of the country.

VinFast opens its largest India showroom in Chennai, expansion planned across 27 cities

VinFast Auto India has opened its biggest showroom in the country, located in Teynampet, Chennai. The new facility is part of the company's broader plan to expand its presence in India’s electric vehicle (EV) market. The 4,700 sq. ft showroom, operated by Maansarovar Motors, is VinFast’s first dealership in Tamil Nadu and the largest among the 35 outlets the company intends to open across 27 cities by the end of the year. The showroom will display the company’s upcoming electric SUVs, the VF 6 and VF 7, to offer a local touchpoint for customers in the region.

