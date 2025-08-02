HT Auto
⁠Honda to debut its maiden electric motorcycle globally on September 2

⁠Honda to debut its maiden electric motorcycle globally on September 2

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2025, 10:18 am
The new teaser video gives us the first look at the Honda's maiden electric motorcycle, and styling cues appear to be from the EV Fun Concept.

The Honda electric motorcycle is likely based on the EV Fun Concept
Honda electric motorcycle
Honda is planning to introduce a host of new electric offerings by the end of this decade, and the two-wheeler giant has dropped the first teaser of its first-ever high-performance electric motorcycle, ahead of the global debut on September 2, 2025. The new teaser video gives us the first look at the brand’s maiden electric motorcycle, and styling cues appear to be from the previously revealed EV Fun concept.

Honda Electric Motorcycle Coming Soon

The Honda EV Fun concept previewed a 500 cc equivalent performance electric motorcycle, with the branding hinting at about 50 bhp from the motor. The upcoming Honda electric bike could pack a similar number with significantly more torque, available right from the word go.

Also Read : Honda CB125 Hornet and Shine 100 DX launched, prices start at 74,959

The teaser showcases the LED DRL, bar-end mirrors, clip-on handlebars, and a large TFT screen. The bike will be a street-naked but will get a slightly more aggressive riding posture. The electric motorcycle will also come with CCS2 fast charging, making it compatible with the same fast chargers as electric cars.

Honda EV Fun Concept
The Honda EV Fun Concept was unveiled at EICMA last year
Honda EV Fun Concept
The Honda EV Fun Concept was unveiled at EICMA last year

Honda Electric Motorcycle India launch

While more details on Honda’s maiden electric motorcycle are yet to be revealed, expect the e-bike to arrive in Europe first, followed by other developed markets. We do not expect the India launch to be on the cards anytime soon. Instead, Honda is just foraying into the domestic EV space with its locally made electric scooters - the QC1 and Activa e.

Watch: Honda Activa e review: Can it emulate Activa’s success? Price, range, features, battery swap tech

The brand could introduce the e-bike at a later stage when the market is more mature for a product like this. That said, the upcoming Honda e-bike will compete against the made-in-India Ultraviolette F77, which is on sale in Europe. More details on the new electric motorcycle should be available in the coming days.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2025, 10:18 am IST
