Audi developing air filter that may help clean your city's pollution

The air filter is integrated into the Audi vehicle's existing airflow in front of the radiator.

Audi has partnered with supplier MANN+HUMMEL in a pilot project to develop a particulate filter for electric cars. The air filter will collect particulate matter from the surrounding areas, both while driving and charging. It has been designed keeping in mind the need to improve air quality in cities during the first pilot phase. This technology will be demonstrated at the Greentech Festival in London.

The air filter functions similar to stationary systems and ensures that the car’s own particulate emissions are also absorbed. Regardless of a vehicle's drive system, 85% of fine dust particles in road traffic is caused by brake, tyre, or road abrasion. These micro dust particles can easily be inhaled and are harmful to the health.

Audi's pilot project to eliminate particulate matter from surroundings was launched in 2020 and will run for a period of four years. “This particulate filter is an example of our pursuit of innovation for everyone’s benefit and a successful collaboration with specialized suppliers," said Fabian Groh, Project Manager in Attachment System Development at Audi AG.

The air filter is integrated into the vehicle's existing airflow in front of the radiator, which means modifications required for the car are necessary, keeping costs down. The filter can be controlled via the switchable cooling air inlet and its mechanical function is similar to that of a vacuum cleaner. The fine dust particles get stuck in the filter and the air can still flow through it.

So far, Audi has used this filter in the e-tron test vehicles. While driving, the technology passively filters air by means of the movement of the vehicle; air flows through the filter system, which captures even the smallest particles. During stationary charging, an in-built fan conveys ambient air through the radiator. The system takes advantage of this process and can thus actively filter the air flowing through it.

