Waiting for the Tata Sierra EV? Here is everything we know so far

Indian automaker Tata Motors is set to launch its newest electric vehicle, the Sierra EV, on June 30. The Tata Sierra EV will be the sixth addition to Tata’s electric vehicle portfolio, which already includes the Tiago EV , Punch EV , Nexon EV , Curvv EV and Harrier EV. Additionally, the Tata Sierra EV was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo as a concept, which has taken shape after three years. While it is set to launch soon, here’s everything we know so far:

Tata Sierra EV: Design

The major difference between the Tata Sierra EV and the internal combustion engine-powered counterpart is the front fascia. The ICE-powered counterpart boasts a gloss-black panel with the Tata logo and Sierra branding between the headlamps, while the Sierra EV replaces it with a body-coloured, closed-off panel, giving it a more quintessential EV look. The front bumper has been tweaked as well, with a gloss-black panel that is not available on the ICE version. Additionally, the silver skid plate remains consistent with both iterations. The EV iteration looks cleaner and more sophisticated, while the ICE counterpart looks rugged and mean. The side profile retains the flush door handles, alpine-style windows and 19-inch alloy wheels, with the major difference being the ‘Tata.ev’ badge replacing the ‘Sierra’ badge on the EV version. The major change in the rear of the car is the Sierra EV lettering. Apart from that, everything else remains identical to the ICE counterpart.

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Tata Sierra EV: Interior

The interior of the Tata Sierra EV is expected to be similar to the ICE iteration of the Tata Sierra. The Tata Sierra EV boasts the same four-spoke steering wheel, three-screen setup, touch-based AC controls, Ivory and black upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated seats, electrically adjustable front seats, a wireless phone charger, a dual-zone climate control, a front centre armrest, and a 12-speaker JBL audio system, among others. While the majority of the features will be carried over from the Tata Sierra, it will have a few EV-specific changes to the cabin, with the biggest change expected to be a rotary drive selector as well as a terrain selector knob, along with regen control switches.

Tata Sierra EV: Battery Packs

The Tata Sierra EV is expected to boast the same 65 kWh and 75 kWh battery packs as the Tata Harrier EV. It is further expected that the power output of the Tata Sierra EV is the same as the Harrier EV, considering the same battery packs and electric motor setup, producing 235 bhp and 315 Nm of torque with the former and 390 bhp and 504 Nm of torque with the latter.

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Tata Sierra EV: Quad-Wheel Drive

Similar to the Tata Harrier EV, the Sierra EV will boast quad-wheel drive capabilities, becoming the second car in the EV lineup to boast a QWD system. Additionally, the Sierra EV will boast a single-motor and a dual-motor setup, which would support the quad-wheel drive capabilities, paying homage to the OG Tata Sierra, which was an extremely capable off-road vehicle.

Tata Sierra EV: Rivals

The Tata Sierra EV will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE6, Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella and the MG ZS EV, among others, upon its launch. It is expected to be priced around the ₹15 lakh mark, with the range expected to top out at the ₹23 lakh mark.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

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