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Vinfast teases its new MPV in India

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 01 Apr 2026, 10:29 am
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  • The VF MPV 7, closely related to the Limo Green, targets private buyers with enhanced features. It boasts a modern design, a 10.1-inch infotainment system, and is expected to have a 60.1kWh battery providing 150 bhp. The launch is anticipated soon in India.

VinFast has teased the upcoming MPV on its social media pages.
VinFast has teased the upcoming MPV on its social media pages.
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VinFast has released the first teaser of its upcoming MPV for the Indian market, widely expected to be called the VF MPV 7. The model is likely to debut in the coming weeks and will mark the Vietnamese automaker’s third product launch in India, further strengthening its EV portfolio.

As the name suggests, the VF MPV 7 will be a fully electric seven-seater MPV. It is expected to rival models such as the Kia Carens Clavis EV and the BYD eMAX 7, while being positioned in a similar price bracket as the recently introduced Mahindra XEV 9S.

Vinfast Limo Green MPV
The Limo Green is the commercial variant of the MPV 7.
Vinfast Limo Green MPV
The Limo Green is the commercial variant of the MPV 7.

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Addressing the naming confusion, the VF MPV 7 is closely related to the Limo Green. Both models share identical dimensions and a seven-seat configuration, but serve different purposes. The Limo Green is aimed at commercial use with a more basic feature set, whereas the MPV 7 is tailored for private buyers. As a result, it is expected to offer additional equipment such as leatherette upholstery, connected lighting elements, keyless entry, and 19-inch alloy wheels.

In terms of design, the MPV is likely to feature LED headlamps, connected tail lamps, and VinFast’s signature lighting elements, giving it a modern and distinctive road presence. Inside, it is expected to come equipped with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Type A and Type C charging ports, a height-adjustable driver’s seat, and tilt as well as telescopic steering adjustment.

Powertrain details are yet to be officially confirmed, but the VF MPV 7 is expected to be powered by a 60.1kWh battery pack paired with a front-mounted electric motor producing around 150 bhp and 280 Nm. It is also likely to offer multiple drive modes and regenerative braking levels, with a claimed 0 to 100 kmph sprint time of under 10 seconds.

Further details regarding variants, features, and colour options are expected to be revealed closer to launch.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: 01 Apr 2026, 10:29 am IST
TAGS: VinFast electric vehicles electric cars VF MPV7

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