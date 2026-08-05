Vida VX2 Go FB: 5 things to know before putting your money down

The electric scooter market keeps getting busier, and Vida by Hero recently also added another option to its VX2 range. The newly introduced VX2 Go FB stands out as the first version in the series to use a fixed battery rather than a removable one. Priced at ₹1.13 lakh (ex-showroom), it is aimed at riders who want a simple home-charging setup and do not want to deal with battery swapping. Here are the five key things to know before considering the VX2 Go FB.

1. Fixed battery

The VX2 Go FB gets a 3.1 kWh fixed battery pack, unlike the removable battery versions already available in the VX2 lineup. The battery can be charged directly by plugging the scooter into a standard wall socket. This setup may suit owners who have a fixed parking space with charging access and do not want to carry a heavy battery.

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2. Range

Vida claims an IDC-certified range of 128 km on a full charge. Within the VX2 family, the 3.1 kWh battery sits above the 2.2 kWh version but below the larger 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh options. For most city commuters, the claimed range should be sufficient for several days of regular riding between charges.

3. Charging

The scooter supports DC fast charging, with a claimed charging time of 65 minutes from zero to 80 per cent. Combined with the ability to charge from a conventional wall socket, the VX2 Go FB offers two charging options depending on the owner’s usage pattern.

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4. Hardware

Power comes from a 6kW electric motor mounted on the swing-arm. Vida says the VX2 Go FB can reach a claimed top speed of 70km/h, which is adequate for daily commuting and keeping pace with urban traffic conditions.

5. Practical features

The VX2 Go FB comes with a long seat and 27.2 litres of under-seat storage, making it suitable for carrying everyday items such as a backpack, lunch box or groceries. It also gets a 4.3-inch LCD instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and turn-by-turn navigation support.

The new variant is scheduled to reach authorised dealerships across India from early August. That gives Vida another entry in the growing electric scooter space, now with a version tailored to buyers who prefer a fixed-battery format.

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