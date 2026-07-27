VIDA enters global markets starting with Nepal debut, exports VX2 and DIRT.E K3

VIDA, the electric mobility brand powered by Hero, has begun its global expansion with a debut in Nepal, marking its first international market entry. The launch is being carried out through a distributor partnership with CG Motors, part of Chaudhary Group, one of Nepal’s best-known business groups.

First overseas step

The move gives Hero MotoCorp a new base outside India while also putting its electric brand in front of Nepalese customers for the first time. CG Motors will handle the rollout locally, bringing VIDA’s electric two-wheeler range into a market that is increasingly shifting towards cleaner transport.

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Chaudhary Group said it operates more than 160 companies and 123 brands worldwide, underlining the scale of the partner VIDA has chosen for its overseas entry.

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Two products for different riders

VIDA is launching two distinct products in Nepal. The first is the VX2 EVOOTER range, aimed at daily commuting and urban use. The second is the VIDA DIRT.E K3, an electric off-roader designed for younger riders.

According to the company, the VX2 range is meant to suit Nepal’s varied riding conditions, while the DIRT.E K3 brings a more recreational, youth-focused option into the line-up.

The VX2 family has already been recognised by JD Power, which ranked it highest in the ‘Two-Wheeler Initial Quality Study.’ That recognition has been used by the brand to highlight the product’s quality and reliability as it moves into a new market.

Also Read : VIDA unveils new identity as Hero expands EV ambitions

Commenting on the launch, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, said, “This launch marks a proud and defining moment as VIDA goes global. We are thrilled to take the very best of our engineering and design capabilities beyond India, starting with Nepal, a strategically crucial market where riders are quickly adopting smart electric mobility."

Nirvana Chaudhary, Managing Director of Chaudhary Group, Nepal, also added, “The entry of VIDA perfectly aligns with Nepal's shift towards sustainable mobility. By offering advanced electric products & solutions tailored for both everyday commuters and the next generation of riders, this product launch redefines our two-wheeler landscape. CG Motors is proud to strengthen its partnership with Hero MotoCorp and partner with VIDA to drive our nation's green transition forward."

Hero MotoCorp said it has been present in Nepal since 2014 and sees the new VIDA range as the start of a new phase in its long-term growth in the country.

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