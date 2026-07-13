VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant launched at 1.43 lakh; Gets 187 kms of range

The VIDA electric scooter portfolio has grown with the launch of the new VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh, giving buyers a longer-range option within the brand's VX2 lineup. Priced at ₹1,43,990, the ViDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant is expected to reach authorised dealerships across India by the end of July 2026 and expands the range to four versions.

VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Range and charging

The new VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh uses two removable 2.2 kWh battery packs, giving it a combined battery capacity of 4.4 kWh. According to the company, the scooter delivers an IDC-certified range of 187 km on a full charge.

VIDA supplies the scooter with a 1 kW portable charger, which can charge the battery from 0 to 80 per cent in 3 hours and 30 minutes. The scooter also supports DC fast charging, reducing the 0-80 per cent charging time to 65 minutes. The manufacturer says that the latest addition is aimed at riders looking for greater flexibility for both daily commuting and longer trips.

Also Read : TVS iQube vs Ather Rizta vs Vida VX2: Monthly EMI comparison

VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Performance and features

Power comes from an electric motor producing 6 kW peak power and 26 Nm of torque. The VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh has a claimed top speed of 90 km/h.

Riders can choose between Eco, Ride and Sport modes, while a Boost function is available to provide additional acceleration during overtaking.

On the equipment front, the scooter features a 4.3-inch TFT display, smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and over-the-air (OTA) software updates. Practicality is supported by 27.2 litres of under-seat storage, while braking duties are handled by a combined braking system (CBS).

Also Read : VIDA unveils new identity as Hero expands EV ambitions

VIDA VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh: Charging and ownership support

VIDA says customers will have access to more than 6,000 fast-charging stations across its network. The company also operates over 700 service touchpoints to support owners across the country.

Alongside the new scooter, VIDA continues to offer Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) plans, giving customers an alternative ownership option for the battery.

Speaking on the launch, Kausalya Nandakumar, Chief Business Officer of the Emerging Mobility Business Unit at Hero MotoCorp, stated, “By expanding our portfolio to four distinct variants, we are ensuring that ‘GHAR GHAR EVOOTER’ isn’t a one-size-fits-all solution, but a tailored choice backed by deep consumer trust and proven engineering durability."

Also Read : Hero Vida NEX 2 self-balancing electric trike design patented in India

The launch also follows VIDA's entry into the Asia Book of Records for the "Longest Journey by an Electric Scooter." Partnering with rider Girish Shet, the company completed a 12,111 km ride over 52 days, travelling from Bengaluru to Delhi while passing through all KKR match host cities. According to VIDA, the journey demonstrated the endurance of the VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh and its charging capability during long-distance travel.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: