Want to buy Vida VX2 Plus? Variant-wise price and specifications you should know

The Hero MotoCorp -owned electric two-wheeler manufacturer Vida has updated its Vida VX2 electric scooter with a new battery pack variant. The Vida VX2 now comes with a 4.4 kWh battery pack, which combines dual 2.2 kWh removable battery packs. The 4.4 kWh battery pack has been added to the Vida VX2 Plus, which sits at the top of the lineup.

With the launch of the new Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 kWh variant, the electric scooter has become more appealing to consumers, especially for those who seek more from the EV and need a higher range. The new variant is priced at ₹150,990 (ex-showroom) and comes powered by a 4.4 kWh battery pack that offers a claimed IDC range of 187 km on a full charge. It is slated to reach showrooms by the end of July 2026.

If you are planning to buy the Vida VX2 and wondering which variant to pick, here is a quick and comprehensive look at the variant-wise price and specifications of the electric scooter.

Vida VX2: Variant-wise price and specifications

The Vida VX2 is available in two major grades: Go and Plus. Each of these grades is available in two battery pack options. The Go is available with 2.2 kWh and 3.4 kWh, while the Plus comes with a 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh battery packs.

Vida VX2: Price and specifications Variant Battery IDC range Top speed Price (ex-showroom) Vida VX2 Go 2.2 2.2 kWh 93 km 70 kmph ₹ 74,490 Vida VX2 Go 2.2 RQ 2.2 kWh 93 km 70 kmph ₹ 79,490 Vida VX2 Go 3.4 3.4 kWh 146 km 70 kmph ₹ 81,990 Vida VX2 Plus 3.4 3.4 kWh 146 km 80 kmph ₹ 92,990 Vida VX2 Plus 4.4 4.4 kWh 187 km 90 kmph ₹ 113,990 * Vida VX2 is also available with a BaaS (Battery as a Service) scheme, offering a lowered upfront cost and a rental of ₹ 0.96/km.

The Vida VX2 Go is priced between ₹74,490 and ₹81,990 (ex-showroom), depending on the battery pack choice. On the other hand, the Vida VX2 Plus is priced between ₹92,990 and ₹113,990 (ex-showroom), depending on the battery pack choices. Besides that, there is a battery as a service (BaaS) scheme on offer as well, which brings down the total upfront cost significantly, while at the same time commands a rental of ₹0.96 per kilometre.

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