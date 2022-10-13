HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Uttar Pradesh Now Has A New Ev Policy, Blockbuster Incentives For Buyers

Uttar Pradesh now has a new EV policy, blockbuster incentives for buyers

Uttar Pradesh aims to attract an investment of over 30,000 crore and become a global hub for EV manufacturing.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 13 Oct 2022, 15:19 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only (REUTERS)
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

The Uttar Pradesh government has rolled out its 2022 Electric Vehicle Policy in a bid to further quicken the pace of adoption for battery-powered vehicles in the state. The government has focused on multiple factors which range from attracting investments for manufacturing and for charging to providing incentives to end customers who choose a battery-powered mobility option.

The biggest announcement within the Uttar Pradesh EV policy is the decision to have a 100 per cent exemption on road tax and registration fee on purchase of all segment of EVs during the first three years of effective period of the new policy. If the said EV has been manufactured in the state, this exemption is even extended to the fourth and fifth year.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Ev
 
Prices are currently unavailable
View Details
Tata Tiago Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago Ev
19.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 250 Km
₹8.49 - 11.79 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Prime (HT Auto photo)
Tata  Nexon Ev Prime
30.2 kWh | Electric | Automatic | 312 Km
₹14.99 - 17.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

There is also a 15 per cent subsidy on factory cost on the purchase of electric two-wheelers up to a maximum amount of 5,000 per vehicle and subject to a maximum of first two lakh such EVs purchased. There is also a subsidy of up to 1 lakh on purchase of an electric car, subject to the first 25,000 such vehicles sold. For electric three wheelers, there is a subsidy of up to 12,000 for the first 50,000 such units while a subsidy of up to 20 lakh is valid on electric buses for the first 400 units sold.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

There is a special impetus being given to promote charging infrastructure with a capital subsidy to first 2,000 charging station service providers, developing charging and battery swapping facilities across the State, up to maximum 10 lakh per charging station. A maximum of 5 lakh capital subsidy per swapping station subject to maximum first 1,000 such swapping stations is also part of the policy.

The overall objective of the policy is to promote eco-friendly transportation system in the state while establishing Uttar Pradesh has a global hub for EV manufacturing. The policy aims to attract investment of over 30,000 crore and generate direct and indirect employment for over a million people.

First Published Date: 13 Oct 2022, 15:19 PM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicle EV Electric car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ola Electric is using a single telescopic front suspension. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Sanjeev Jain)
Ola S1 Pro electric scooter's front suspension breaks soon after delivery
Maruti Suzuki is offering the new Alto K10, launched barely a few months ago, on heavy discounts. Renault Kwid gets offers up to ₹35,000 this festive season,
Planning to buy new car in Diwali? These five offer over 30,000 discount
magnite_3
Nissan Magnite named official car of ICC T20 World Cup
Kia Carens takes on the likes of Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari, among others, in the Indian car market.
Booked a Kia Carens? This is how long you might have to wait to get it
The T03 EV from Leapmotor has a slew of features which also includes unlock functionality through facial recognition.
Curious case of China's 9 lakh hot EV. And why its success is indefinite

Trending this Week

Demand for CNG vehicles have been increasing. 
Top 6 CNG cars in India under 10 lakhs
Tiago EV is the fourth electric car from Tata Motors after Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Nexon EV Max.
Tiago EV online bookings hit snag on Day 1, many complain of error messages
File photo of auto rickshaws seen parked 
Ola, Uber warned of strict action by K'taka govt if auto services not stopped
File photo used for representational purposes.
Uber shocks passenger with a bill of over 27 lakh for a 15-minute ride
Ultraviolette F77 will launch this year and will be offered in three versions. 
Ultraviolette F77 electric motorcycle production trials begin ahead of launch

Explore Car EMI’s

Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 2022
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Hyundai Creta
Hyundai Creta
EMI starts from
₹ 23,770
Kia Carens
Kia Carens
EMI starts from
₹ NA

Latest News

This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
This hydrogen-powered concept car draws inspiration from motorsports
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
How to adjust your driving posture correctly: A step-by-step guide
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
10 SUVs Indians loved to buy this festive season
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
In pics: Polestar 3 electric SUV with 610 km of driving range breaks cover
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why
Simple One electric scooter deliveries delayed to next quarter. Here's why

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city