TVS iQube electric scooter crosses 50,000 sales milestone since May 2022

TVS Motor Company’s maiden electric offering, the iQube electric scooter has crossed the 50,000 units sales milestone since the updated version was launched in May 2022. The updated TVS iQube arrived with significant changes improving on performance, feature and and range. It’s available in two variants - standard and S, while the range-topping ST variant is yet to go on sale.

TVS says the iQube has been receiving a heartening response from customers. “Towards this exciting EV journey, we have been inspired by three fundamental principles: Giving our customers the power of choice for range, connected capabilities, chargers and colours; Complete peace of mind around vehicle safety by adhering to latest norms and overall purchase experience leading to promise of delivery and the simplicity of operating the TVS iQube which is impactful yet hassle free."

The standard iQube and iQube S feature a 3.4 kWh battery pack, which offers a claimed true range of 100 km, whereas the iQube ST gets a bigger 5.1 kWh battery pack and delivers 140 km (claimed) on a single charge. The battery packs are IP67-rated for dust and water resistance, and utilise an indigenous Battery Management System (BMS) and thermal management system.

TVS iQube ST is the top-end variant of the electric scooter and will go on sale later in the year

Power comes from the hub-mounted BLDC (Brushless DC) electric motor that generates 4.4 kW (6 bhp) and 140 Nm of peak torque. The standard and S variants have a top speed of 78 kmph while the upcoming ST gets a top speed of 82 kmph. Other feature upgrades include the new idle mode for enhanced safety, 11 new colour options, a USB charging port, a 5-inch TFT screen with turn-by-turn navigation on the standard variant, while the iQube S gets a bigger 7-inch TFT screen with an intuitive 5-way joystick for interaction.

The digital dash also includes controls for music control, theme personalisation, proactive notifications and more. The upcoming iQube ST will also feature touch controls, 4G telematics and OTA updates, theme personalisation, voice assistance and Alexa skillset. The TVS iQube range is available across 106 cities in the country.

While sales of the iQube has been positive, the premium electric scooter segment witnessed massive traction last year. Ola Electric's S1 range crossed the one lakh sales mark, while Ather Energy registered a 389 per cent year-on-year growth in overall volumes. With more players joining the segment this year, the volumes are only expected to grow further.

