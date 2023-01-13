TVS iQube ST debuts at Auto Expo 2023: Will launch soon in India

Last year, TVS updated the iQube electric scooter's line-up. They introduced the scooter in three variants, Standard, S and ST. While the Standard and the S are on sale, many people have been waiting for the top-end ST variant because it offers more equipment and a significantly better riding range too. In fact, the iQube is one of the most sorted electric scooters that one can get in the Indian market if he is looking for an electric two-wheeler to use for daily commutes.

Now, the brand has showcased the iQube ST at the Auto Expo 2023. In terms of looks, there are not many differences between the ST and the S trims. The ST does get some exclusive paint schemes over the other two variants and 'ST' badging across the scooter.

The battery pack on the iQube ST is the largest when compared to other variants. It has a usable capacity of 4.56 kWh as compared to the 3.04 kWh of the other two variants. The claimed riding range of the iQube ST is 145 km in Eco mode and 110 km in Power mode. Moreover, the battery pack takes 4 hours and 6 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent and if the person is using a fast charger then the battery pack takes just 2 hours and 30 minutes to charge from 0 to 80 per cent.

The top speed of the iQube ST is 82 kmph. The peak power output from the electric motor is 4.4 kW and it has a rated power of 3 kW whereas the peak torque output is 140 Nm and the rated torque output is 33 Nm.

Another feature addition that the ST variant gets is the 17.78 cm touchscreen instrument cluster. It can also be controlled using a joystick. The scooter comes with OTA updates, a tyre pressure monitoring system and connected tech.

