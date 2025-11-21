Top 5 features of the Porsche Cayenne Electric that are worth knowing about

The Porsche Cayenne Electric has debuted in India at ₹1.76 crore (ex-showroom), reaching our shores as Stuttgart’s second fully electric SUV and its most powerful production model yet. Beyond its performance, however, the Cayenne EV brings new technologies and several comfort-oriented features that aim to set benchmarks in the premium electric SUV space. Here are the top five highlights of the SUV that are worth knowing:

Flow Display

The Flow Display in the Cayenne EV is billed as the largest display area ever fitted onto a Porsche

Stepping inside reveals a cabin that centres around what Porsche calls the ‘Flow Display’, which is the largest display area ever installed in a Porsche cabin. To begin with, the driver gets a 14.25-inch curved OLED instrument cluster with touch controls on its outer edges. The magic starts at the centre console featuring a 12.25-inch central touchscreen that curves downwards to offer additional controls. The unit is integrated with a ‘Ferry Pad’ palm rest at the base. Buyers can choose to add a 14.9-inch passenger display that connects seamlessly to the infotainment and an AR-equipped heads-up display with an effective display size of 87 inches.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Lotus Eletre 112 kWh 112 kWh 610 km 610 km ₹ 2.55 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Cayenne EV 113 kWh 113 kWh ₹ 1.76 Cr Compare View Offers Lotus Emeya 102 kWh 102 kWh 610 km 610 km ₹ 2.34 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz Maybach EQS 122 kWh 122 kWh 611 km 611 km ₹ 2.28 Cr Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 km 550 km ₹ 1.41 Cr Compare View Offers Porsche Macan EV 100 kWh 100 kWh 641 km 641 km ₹ 1.22 Cr Compare View Offers

Creature comforts

The electric Cayenne features Mood Modes, which sync lighting, surface heating, ambient lighting, and climate settings according to presets

Despite the massive displays dominating much of the interior, the Cayenne EV does retain physical controls for the essentials, such as temperature, ventilation and volume settings. The SUV further features adjustable ambient lighting and surface heating for seats, armrests and door panels. These can be managed by Porsche’s new Mood Modes that sync climate, lighting, sound and heating to preset themes for the owner’s choice of interior ambience. The model also comes with Stuttgart’s largest panoramic sunroof with Variable Light Control.

Inductive charging

The Porsche Cayenne EV can be charged wireless through an inductive 11 kW floor plate

The Cayenne EV is one of the very few vehicles globally to support inductive wireless charging for the high-voltage battery. Owners can recharge the SUV without a cable by simply parking over an 11 kW floor plate. Porsche claims the system can tolerate up to 4 inches of misalignment between the car and the plate, although its real-world effectiveness is yet to be tested.

Chassis & suspension tech

Porsche claims the Cayenne EV's brake regen can account for up to 97 per cent of all braking demands but buyers of the Turbo variant can add Ceramic Composite brakes if needed

Both the standard and Turbo Cayenne Electric variants are equipped with Porsche Active Suspension Management as standard. Buyers can opt for rear-axle steering and the Active Ride system. The latter helps the SUV to counteract body movements such as pitch, dive and lateral roll during acceleration, braking and cornering. The electric Cayenne additionally employs regenerative braking capable of absorbing up to 600 kW of energy during deceleration, with Porsche claiming the tech can account for 97 percent of all braking demands without applying the friction brakes.

Also Read : Mercedes-AMG’s first SUV goes electric, will take on Porsche Cayenne EV

Push-to-Pass (Turbo Only)

Porsche's Push-to-Pass feature is exclusive to the Turbo Cayenne EV variant, adding 173 bhp on demand with the push of a button

While most of the above can be had on both variants, Porsche’s Push-to-Pass boost system is exclusive to the range-topping Turbo Cayenne EV. That variant makes 845 bhp of normal peak output but gains an additional 173 bhp on demand via the boost function. When combined with Launch Control, the SUV can push up to 1,139 bhp of maximum power and 1,500 Nm of peak torque. With this, it shoots to 100 kmph from standstill in under 2.5 seconds, while the 0–200 kmph run takes 7.4 seconds, all before topping out at 260 kmph.

Check out Upcoming EV Cars in India.

First Published Date: